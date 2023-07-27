Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma has announced that “Meet the Sooners Day” will return after a three-year hiatus, but the opportunity to meet football players will require a donation.

Football players and coaches will be available on Aug. 5 from 1-3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium to greet fans who are members of the Crimson and Cream Collective (age 13 and above) or the Sooner Jr. Kids Club (age 12 and under). The women's soccer team will also be available for autographs.

Sooner Jr. Kids Club members must be accompanied by one adult guest, while Crimson and Cream Collective members cannot bring a guest unless it’s a Sooner Jr. Kids Club member.

The annual event used to be free to the public but cut off due to COVID.

This NIL format isn’t exclusive to Oklahoma.

Alabama is using a similar policy. Fans who donate to its NIL collective Yea Alabama will have access to an exclusive autograph session with players and head coach Nick Saban.

OU’s session will start at Gate 5 on the stadium’s northwest corner and flow under the Asp Avenue Parking Facility on the stadium’s west side.

Oklahoma will begin practice on Aug. 3.

