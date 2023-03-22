Former Oklahoma star Kyler Murray will have his Heisman Park statue unveiling prior to the April 22 spring football game.

Murray (the 2018 Heisman winner) will be the seventh player to be honored in the area located just east of OU’s Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m. Last year, Baker Mayfield (2017 winner) had his statue ceremony during the spring game as well.

Murray also will be honored at halftime of the contest.

Tickets for the spring football game are now on sale at SoonerSports.com. All tickets are reserved (section, row, seat) for the 2:30 p.m. contest.

The cost is $10 for season ticket holders. Tickets for non-season ticket holders are $15 for reserved bowl seating.

The school also announced that season tickets are priced at $400 for six home games in OU’s final Big 12 season. That price is available for seats in the upper west deck. Additional inventory starts at $505 per season ticket.