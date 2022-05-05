OU announces 'expansive media rights deal" with ESPN+

The University of Oklahoma announced a new media rights deal and streaming home for its athletic events on Thursday.

OU and ESPN+ have agreed to a multi-year contract featuring "SoonerVision on ESPN+" which will launch on Aug. 1.

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione called it "the most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program."

ESPN+ will broadcast more than 100 live sporting events for OU including one football game each season. It will also air the Sooners' spring football game. There will be more than 25 men’s and women’s basketball games on the platform as well as studio shows and archived content.

"SoonerVision on ESPN+ builds upon our previous media successes by offering over 1,000 hours annually of live OU sports events and other programming to ESPN+’s growing subscriber base of more than 21.3 million," Castiglione said in a statement. "As a result, OU fans will now have an easily accessible year-round media home on all their screens."

There will also be a specific landing page on the platform that directs viewers to SoonerVision on ESPN+, which will also air coaches shows, pro days and pregame shows.

It replaces OU’s contract with Bally Sports (which was formerly Fox Sports Net). Oklahoma’s deal with Bally Sports expires this summer.

The new contract’s financial terms are unknown. The deal is linked to OU as long as that school remains in the Big 12.

Oklahoma and Texas are contractually obligated to stay in the Big 12 through the 2024-25 academic year before moving to the Southeastern Conference. It’s yet to be known if the departure could come sooner through negotiations with the conference.

ESPN+ is an online-only streaming service that currently broadcasts Big 12 events on its platform, which began in 2019.

Oklahoma (FSN/Bally’s) and Texas (Longhorn Network) has not produced and delivered programming via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, which includes one football game per season for the other eight schools. OU and Texas have been featured as road teams on that platform.

OU’s 10-year agreement with FSN/Bally’s began in 2012, which coincided with the last time that realignment welcomed two schools (TCU and West Virginia) to the Big 12.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.