OU announces $1.75 million donation benefiting gymnastics, volleyball, wrestling and softball programs

Oklahoma athletics and the Sooners' gymnastics, volleyball, wrestling and softball programs are getting a financial boost.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, OU athletics announced a $1.75 million pledge from the McCasland Foundation in support of the school's athletic programs and upcoming facilities projects.

The bulk of the pledge is centered on renovations inside McCasland Field House, home to OU's gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling programs. The foundation has committed $1.25 million toward planned updates to the field house's lobby and its locker rooms, training rooms and coaches offices.

“McCasland Field House has such rich history and those who pass through the distinct wooden doors feel it right away,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “This unique intersection of honoring and celebrating the past while continuing to move forward in supporting our elite-level programs that call McCasland Field House home is extremely important and we are incredibly thankful to the McCasland Foundation and the McCasland Family for joining us in this mission.”

The remaining $500,000 dollars will go to the upcoming construction of Love's Field, the future home of OU softball. The school announced plans for the $27 million stadium last fall with an expected completion of the project in time for the 2024 season.

Gifts from the McCasland Foundation in 2005 funded previous renovations to McCasland Field House. Since 1970, per the release, the foundation has donated over $11 million to the university.

