From the moment the earth shook in July of 2021 when Oklahoma and Texas signaled their intention to eventually join the Southeastern Conference, the lingering question around the school’s impending departure from the Big 12 centered on when.

On Thursday, the answer to that question arrived.

OU, Texas, the Big 12 and its television partners have agreed a deal that will grant OU and Texas early exits for the SEC at the end of the 2023-24 athletic year, confirmed in an announcement from the Big 12 Thursday evening.

The agreement will send OU and Texas to the SEC on July 1, 2024, one full year before the expiration of the Big 12’s current grant of rights in the summer of 2025.

Had the Sooners and Longhorns stayed in the Big 12 through the grant of rights, the respective schools might have avoided costly exit fees. Instead, per multiple reports and figures released by the Big 12, OU and Texas will owe a combined $100 million for the early withdrawal.

In its statement, the Big 12 described the exit compensation will come through “foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues.”

“As I have consistently stated, the conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wrote in a statement.

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”

The news quells nearly 18 months of speculation on a departure date since the schools were unanimously invited to the SEC by the league’s 14 presidents and chancellors on July 29, 2021.

Up until Thursday night, the official departure date for both schools remained July, 2025.

Yet there was reported momentum in recent weeks for the early exit.

Despite Feb. 3 reports of talks stalling with the sides unable to agree on “equitable value” for Fox’s current television contract without OU and Texas on the slate in 2024, multiple reports indicated that the situation remained fluid with the door still open for the deal that became official Thursday.

“We are grateful to commissioner Yormark and (Big 12 Conference Board of Directors chairman Lawrence Schovanec) for their concerted efforts to carve a path forward that allows us all to move ahead with clarity and certainty. With the new era of collegiate athletics fully upon us, an opportunity emerged for all parties involved to explore the value of an early departure. These terms further guarantee the sustainability, stability, competitiveness and excellence of us all,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. wrote in a release.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey followed with a statement confirming the Sooners’ arrival date of July 1, 2024.

“The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas,” Sankey wrote. “We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition and we look forward to welcoming the conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league.”

Thursday’s development confirms that each OU athletic program will get one more full season in the Big 12 and assures 2023 as the Sooners’ final football season in the Big 12.

OU is set to face three of the four programs set to join the Big 12 this summer with trips to Cincinnati (Sept. 23) and BYU (Nov. 18) and a visit from UCF (Oct. 21) on the schedule. The Sooners will visit Oklahoma State for the final Big 12 Bedlam game in Stillwater on Nov. 4. The schools are not currently committed to continuing the football rivalry beyond the Sooners’ Big 12 membership.

OU’s other league opponents in 2023 are Iowa State, Texas, TCU, West Virginia and Kansas.