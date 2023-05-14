Oklahoma will begin the chase for a third consecutive national championship with an opening-round game against Hofstra.

The Sooners (51-1) are the top overall seed in the 64-team bracket, which was released on Sunday night. They will host the four-team regional with Hofstra, Missouri and Cal in Norman.

OU will face Hofstra at 4 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Missouri and Cal will follow at 6:30. The three-day event wraps up on Sunday.

Oklahoma State (41-14) earned a No. 6 seed and will open against UMBC. The other side of the field in the Stillwater Regional includes Nebraska and Wichita State.

The Cowgirls’ first game will be at 3 p.m. Friday (ESPN+). Nebraska and Wichita State will play at 6.

The NCAA field also includes Big 12 schools Texas (which earned a No. 13 national seed) and Baylor.

OU has won 43 consecutive games including a Big 12 Championship game victory against the Longhorns on Saturday. The NCAA record is 47 straight wins, which was set by Arizona (1996-97).

Oklahoma has played 10 of the 15 other national seeds this season and is a combined 15-0 against those schools.

The Sooners have faced Hofstra twice under Patty Gasso. OU lost 1-0 in the 1996 season before grabbing a 17-3, five-inning triumph over the Pride in 2019.

Hofstra (29-25) is the Colonial Athletic Association champion after securing a walk-off win over Towson in the title contest.

OU's Jordy Bahl, the Big 12’s pitcher of the year, was asked about preparing against different opponents after spending the past two months with predominately conference play.

“I think it's going to be pretty fun. Especially through conference, by the time you get to the tournament it almost feels like you're playing cat-and-mouse games at times because you've seen them a lot of times but they've also seen you,” Bahl said immediately after the Big 12 title game. “So it's just always trying to level up with your preparation and your game plan, like you kind of said. I'm excited to see who is going to be in our regional and lock in on them.”

Missouri (34-24) and Cal (33-19-1) earned at-large bids to the postseason.

Oklahoma State will host a regional for the fourth consecutive tournament. They’ve advanced to the Women’s College World Series in each of those seasons.

The Cowgirls have struggled during the stretch with 11 losses in their final 13 games (including five straight defeats), but the team’s body of work helped secure a national seed.

Nebraska (34-20) was named one of the final four at-large teams to make the field. They will play Wichita State (43-10), which has two wins over OSU this season.

The survivor of each regional advance to the super regional, which is a best-of-3 series, on the following weekend.

The super regional winners move to the WCWS, which is June 1-9 in Oklahoma City.