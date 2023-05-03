Oklahoma is an early underdog for next season’s Red River Showdown game against Texas, according to preseason odds compiled by BetOnline.

The Longhorns are a 5.5-point favorite for the Oct. 7 game against OU. The Sooners dropped a 49-0 decision to their heated rival last season.

The betting website offered early lines for select Oklahoma games including what’s expected to be the final Bedlam game for the unforeseeable future.

OU is an 8-point favorite for the Nov. 4 contest in Stillwater. Oklahoma beat the Cowboys 28-13 last year.

Interestingly, oddsmakers believe the Sooners will have a tougher road game one week earlier. OU opens as only a 6.5-point at Kansas for their Oct. 28 game.

The Sooners are 7.5-point favorites for the Nov. 24 regular-season finale against TCU, which advanced to last year’s College Football Playoff championship game. The Horned Frogs captured a 55-24 home win against Oklahoma in 2022.

OU’s 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: Arkansas State

Sept. 9: SMU

Sept. 16: at Tulsa

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati

Sept. 30: Iowa State

Oct. 7: Texas (at Dallas)

Oct. 21: UCF

Oct. 28: at Kansas

Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11: West Virginia

Nov. 18: at BYU

Nov. 24: TCU