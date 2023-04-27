Oklahoma men's basketball program began its offseason in a state of transition.

After the 2022-23 campaign ended on March 8, coach Porter Moser watched seven Sooners exit into the transfer portal or NBA Draft process and the departure of big man Tanner Groves.

But with another transfer portal addition Thursday, OU will close the month of April with a clearer picture of what its roster and rotation will look like in 2023-24.

Utah Valley guard Le'Tre Darthard became the Sooners' fourth portal addition of the offseason with a commitment to OU Thursday afternoon that fortifies Moser's backcourt depth ahead of his third campaign in Norman. News of Darthard's pledge was first reported by 24/7 High School Hoops.

In Darthard, the Sooners add a versatile and experienced piece to a mix of guards that features rising sophomores Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh and transfers Javian McCollum and Rivaldo Soares. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.8 points on 42.5% shooting with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his third season at Utah Valley this past season.

Darthard spent his high school years at Texas' Denton Guyer High School and began his college career at McCook Community College (Nebraska) in 2019 before transferring to Utah Valley after one season.

In three years with the Wolverines, Darthard enjoyed a steady rise. He appeared in 22 games and contributed 5.9 points off the bench as Utah Valley claimed a regular season conference title in 2020-21, then took hold of a starting role the next season when he tallied 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Darthard's finest season at the college level came in 2022-23 when his scoring, rebounding and field and free throw shooting figures all rose in 29.2 minutes per game for the 2023 Western Athletic Conference regular season champions.

Darthard closed the regular season with WAC First-Team and All-Defense honors before entering the transfer portal in late March.

Darthard joins McCollum (Siena), Soares (Oregon) and Pitt big man John Hugley (Pitt) among the Sooners' portal additions for 2023-24 as of Thursday afternoon.

Those four join a returning cast that includes Uzan, Oweh and big man Sam Godwin with 2023 signees Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole set to join the program this summer. Forward Yaya Keita and sophomore center Luke Northweather will also factor into the Sooners' plans for next season.

Looking ahead, OU holds two remaining open scholarships to continue building its roster for Moser's third year inside Lloyd Noble.

But with Darthard's pledge, the roster that will take the floor in November is as settled as its been since the Sooners closed their season in early March.