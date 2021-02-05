OU adds nation's top all-purpose back to its 2022 recruiting class

Raleek Brown, considered the nation’s top all-purpose back in the 2022 recruiting class by Rivals, announced his verbal commitment to join Oklahoma.
His decision become public on Friday night. Brown (5-9, 170) has offers from multiple powerhouse schools including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.
The Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei student would fit a need on Oklahoma’s roster. The Sooners journeyed through the 2021 recruiting cycle without signing a running back. It did pick up Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.
Brown is the fifth player of the 2022 commitment list. He joins wide receivers Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson as well as linebacker Kobie McKinzie.