 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

OU adds Missouri transfer big man Yaya Keita

  • Updated
  • 0
Texas AM Missouri Basketball (copy)

Texas A&M's Javonte Brown, left, fights his way past Missouri's Yaya Keita, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

Oklahoma’s transfer portal activity this offseason has focused primarily on the Sooners’ backcourt with guards Joe Bamisile and Grant Sherfield joining the program. On Sunday, OU grabbed a big man from the portal.

Missouri transfer forward Yaya Keita announced his intention to join the Sooners Sunday evening via Twitter. The 6-foot-8 interior player will come to Norman as a sophomore after one season with the Tigers.

Keita, a former three-star prospect from St. Louis’ DeSmet High School, averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds during his debut season in 2021-22. In 21 games, he registered 10 or more minutes in a single game only four times.

People are also reading…

A February knee injury cut Keita’s freshman campaign short. A previous knee injury sidelined him for his entire senior season as a high schooler in 2020-21.

With Keita’s commitment, the Sooners have now filled 12 of their 13 scholarships for the 2022-23 season.

Norman’s McKown commits to OU

Coach Brent Venables and the Sooners picked up a local name in the class of 2023 Sunday afternoon when Norman North’s Chapman McKown announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-8 running back will join the Sooners as a preferred walk-on.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert