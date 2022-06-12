OU adds Missouri transfer big man Yaya Keita

Oklahoma’s transfer portal activity this offseason has focused primarily on the Sooners’ backcourt with guards Joe Bamisile and Grant Sherfield joining the program. On Sunday, OU grabbed a big man from the portal.

Missouri transfer forward Yaya Keita announced his intention to join the Sooners Sunday evening via Twitter. The 6-foot-8 interior player will come to Norman as a sophomore after one season with the Tigers.

Big appreciation to all the coaches who showed me love and interest in the process now I’m excited to announce that I’m blessed to be part of the OU FAMILY. Can’t wait to get work 💯💪🏾#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/NXRrmCv8k9 — Yaya keita (@Yayakei26625378) June 12, 2022

Keita, a former three-star prospect from St. Louis’ DeSmet High School, averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds during his debut season in 2021-22. In 21 games, he registered 10 or more minutes in a single game only four times.

A February knee injury cut Keita’s freshman campaign short. A previous knee injury sidelined him for his entire senior season as a high schooler in 2020-21.

With Keita’s commitment, the Sooners have now filled 12 of their 13 scholarships for the 2022-23 season.

Norman’s McKown commits to OU

Coach Brent Venables and the Sooners picked up a local name in the class of 2023 Sunday afternoon when Norman North’s Chapman McKown announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-8 running back will join the Sooners as a preferred walk-on.

IM ALL INI’m thankful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for getting me here! Thank you @CoachVenables, @DeMarcoMurray, @Coach_Leb and the rest of the @OU_Football staff for believing in me and taking a chance on a kid from Norman. With that being said…I’m committed‼️🔒 pic.twitter.com/cwI8F8Rj4m — Chapman Mckown (@ChapmanMckown) June 12, 2022

