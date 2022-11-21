 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU adds another defensive line pledge to Class of 2023 recruiting class

Oklahoma’s defense is enjoying a second verbal commitment to its 2023 recruiting class in as many days.

Taylor Wein, on Monday, announced his pledge to play for the Sooners. He’s a 6-5, 245-pound defensive end from Nolensville (Tenn.) High School.

Wein held offers from USC, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Missouri. His public decision comes 24 hours after defensive lineman Ashton Sanders committed to OU on Sunday night.

Wein took an official visit to Norman to watch the Sooners defeat OSU 29-13 on Saturday night.

Wein lived in Edmond during his younger years before his family moved to Tennessee. The Volunteer state has also produced current OU defensive starters Reggie Grimes and Woodi Washington.

Wein had 63.5 tackles (including 30 tackles for loss) and eight sacks during his senior season.

OU now has 23 members on its 2023 recruiting class.

The early signing period begins on Dec. 21.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

