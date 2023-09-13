Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione smirked as he was asked whether Love’s Field, slated to become the new home of OU softball, is still on track to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

The meaning behind his gleeful facial expression?

“A combination of, yes, and it better be,” Castiglione said after OU’s Board of Regents meeting Wednesday at Cameron University-Duncan.

OU broke ground on its planned 3,000-seat stadium in September. Love’s Travel Stops provided the $12 million naming gift and as of groundbreaking over $30 million had been raised.

University regents previously approved an expanded budget of $47.9 million for the project. Construction continues on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road.

“We do appear to be right on time,” Castiglione said. “We're looking to actually start putting sod down here in the next several weeks, so that's a good indicator. … There's obviously a lot going on inside the walls that a lot of people don't see until it's complete, but very, very excited.

“I saw Coach (Patty) Gasso, last week, and she gave me the same line: ‘It's happening!’ She had recruits in the last few weeks, and they were able to take them through the tour, and yeah, it's just a lot of excitement, even expressed by our fans. Some that haven't been able to get a ticket, now they can.”

Castiglione added that the forthcoming Patty Gasso statue, announced in June, is still “in progress.” He said then that it’d be ready “next year.” Gasso is coming off her third-straight and seventh overall NCAA championship at OU.

Castiglione was asked if women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler is also in line for a statue. Kindler won her second-straight championship in 2023, running her OU career total to six.

“There are a lot of statute-worthy individuals that don't have one, whether it's coaching staff or some of our athletes,” Castiglione said. “It is a really interesting topic when it comes up and I can just tell you that we're looking at a variety of ways to recognize some of the most notable athletes at Oklahoma — not just for Oklahoma, but what they did to impact their sport.

“They don't all happen at once. But we're excited about the one that we have going right now and we'll announce more as time goes along.”

New OU basketball arena

Last week, Team Norman, a coalition of city and university leaders, announced a proposal for a $1 billion entertainment district in north Norman.

Their plans include a sports and entertainment venue for which OU would be the anchor tenant, leasing availability for basketball and women’s gymnastics competition.

Team Norman distributed a survey in December to gauge locals’ interest in the development. Castiglione said OU used that survey and others to ascertain the appropriate seating capacity and fans’ desires for amenities not currently available at and around Lloyd Noble Center.

“Very excited,” Castiglione said of the proposal. “Obviously, it's really more about a connection to all elements of the entertainment district, because it becomes a hub. A hub for activity, a hub for new jobs, a hub for attracting people to live, work and play in Oklahoma.

“And for us, a state of the art sports venue that will highlight our three teams — men's and women's basketball and women's gymnastics. It also puts us in the forefront of being able to maybe go after some other NCAA championship events.”

OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. told reporters when the Team Norman proposal was announced he was unsure how much money the university would contribute to the venture. Castiglione said OU has a figure but is not releasing it at this time.

And what about the future of the 48-year-old, 10,967-seat Lloyd Noble Center?

“There are a lot of ideas,” Castiglione said. “We certainly need an indoor on-campus venue, too. We use it for a lot of other events and there may be some modifications that we do to the facility that open it up for some other type of activities that haven't had a place, and we're looking at everything.

“And so you can let your imagination go there, whether it's from performing arts, to sports, to music, to conventions — any and all of which we've had various elements. But it's still going to be the home of our practice facilities for men's and women's basketball. So it'll still be a viable venue for us.”

Art Briles’ appearance at OU

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby apologized Monday for the “distraction” created by the appearance of his father-in-law, controversial former Baylor coach Art Briles, on Owen Field after the Sooners’ win over SMU.

Castiglione released a statement late Saturday evening noting Briles’ presence “shouldn’t have happened, and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set.” Castiglione was asked Monday what “boundaries” Lebby crossed.

“I'll just say that the comments that Coach Lebby made on Monday really is the only follow up comment that we will make,” Castiglione said. “Everything else is being handled internally.”

Castiglione answered similarly when asked about potential consequences for Lebby, and if he was surprised at the magnitude of OU fans’ negative reaction on social media.

Woody Glass in new role

OU regents approved an annual salary change from $279,125 to $310,000 for Woody Glass, who is transitioning from special assistant to Brent Venables to “football operations administrator.”

Castiglione said Glass will assume a “modified role” compared to that of Thad Turnipseed, who stepped down as OU’s executive director of football administration in June.

“There's other internal organizational changes that took place to distribute some of those responsibilities to existing staff members,” Castiglione said. “So yeah, that's all done in concert with each other.”

Coach contracts

OU regents approved $7,500 raises for softball assistant coaches J.T. Gasso and Jennifer Rocha, beginning July 1, 2023. Gasso’s new annual base salary will be $192,500 and Rocha’s will be $222,500.

Regents approved a contract extension for head baseball coach Skip Johnson through June 30, 2027 and assistant coach Reggie Willits through June 30, 2025. They approved the appointment of new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Butler, who is under contract through June 30, 2024 and will have a $210,000 base salary.

Regents also approved the appointment of new men’s basketball assistant coach Clayton Custer. He’s under contract through June 30, 2024 at an annual base salary of $250,000.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.