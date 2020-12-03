OU AD Joe Castiglione hopeful but not committal about Sooners' game against Baylor

A few more bullet points from Castiglione’s session...

On Stoops’ return:

“We’ve kept coach Stoops involved in our program since the first day. We’ve never let him really get too far away. He certainly has freedom to do a number of things that he wants...

“When I said he’d be the special assistant to the AD (upon Stoops’ retirement in 2017), I said he’d be doing very special things. So here’s one of them.”

On the temperature within the Big 12 as other leagues struggle with some bitterness between coaches and their programs over canceled/postponed games:

“I do really feel like the ADs have been open with each other and learned from each other. Doesn’t mean we always agree with each other, but we learn from each other.

“In the case like we’re in with the pandemic, it would be absurd beyond words not to be completely and fully transparent, and that’s what we all have been.”

On the postponement of last week’s West Virginia game and the anxiety lingering into this week: