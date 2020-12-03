OU AD Joe Castiglione hopeful but not committal about Sooners' game against Baylor

Whether Oklahoma plays Baylor Saturday’s as scheduled remains to be seen. But at least Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione sounded hopeful during a Zoom call with media Thursday.
“Some weeks we’ve had a little bit more of a concern than others, just because of numbers,” Castiglione said. “In this particular case we’re going to test, and hopefully we have good results like we’ve had the previous two this week.”
Sounds promising as of late Thursday afternoon, but we won’t know for certain until Friday’s rapid antigen test results come in. The Sooners, who need to beat Baylor and then West Virginia Dec. 12 to secure a place in the Big 12 Championship Dec. 19, missed their originally-scheduled game at WVU last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
“We’re nearing the finish line,” Castiglione said not just of this week’s game but of the 2020 season. “It has continued to be challenging, but we’re going to do the best we can to try to complete the season.”
This might help meet that challenge: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its quarantine policy.
According to the Associated Press, the CDC is set to recommend that anyone in close contact with someone carrying the coronavirus, and who is asymptomatic, can resume normal activity after a 10-day quarantine. That’s down from the 14-day quarantine recommendation currently in place.
That number is reduced from 10 to seven days if the person who comes in close contact tests negative for the virus.
“As I understand it, the part of testing somebody who is asymptomatic could create a situation where they would be released from isolation sooner than the 14 days previously,” Castiglione said. “But that test has to be within 48 hours of the seventh day (from when that person is contact traced). Preferably, it’s the seventh day.
“If for whatever reason there’s a situation where you need to test earlier, it’s allowable in the guidelines. And if someone were to test negative, they could be released on the eighth day. That’s the way I understand it.”
Why is this so important?
“Some of the situations we’ve faced have been really exacerbated by the contact tracing,” Castiglione said. “Basically holding athletes out from competition because of contact tracing.”
The Sooners are holding coaches out due to tracing as well. It has become so bleak that Lincoln Riley recruited Bob Stoops to return to practice this week to help fill the void.
Asked about an implementation timeline concerning the revised CDC guidelines, Castiglione said: “It’s effective immediately.”
Castiglione did allow: “Local health authorities can overrule anything, so we have been consistently following the health protocols in our own state. In most cases, they’ve had some level of consistency (with CDC guidelines) or they’ve been tougher.”
A few more bullet points from Castiglione’s session...
On Stoops’ return:
“We’ve kept coach Stoops involved in our program since the first day. We’ve never let him really get too far away. He certainly has freedom to do a number of things that he wants...
“When I said he’d be the special assistant to the AD (upon Stoops’ retirement in 2017), I said he’d be doing very special things. So here’s one of them.”
On the temperature within the Big 12 as other leagues struggle with some bitterness between coaches and their programs over canceled/postponed games:
“I do really feel like the ADs have been open with each other and learned from each other. Doesn’t mean we always agree with each other, but we learn from each other.
“In the case like we’re in with the pandemic, it would be absurd beyond words not to be completely and fully transparent, and that’s what we all have been.”
On the postponement of last week’s West Virginia game and the anxiety lingering into this week:
“We had all hoped that we wouldn’t face a situation like this, but the fact of the matter is we have. It just proves that this virus is a ghost and it can be anywhere it wants to be at any time.”
On the challenge of serving on the College Football Playoff selection committee during the pandemic as contenders bring wildly varying resumes to the table:
“I’d rather refrain from making any statements. We’re letting our chairman (Iowa AD Gary Barta) and Bill Hancock (CFP executive director) address those.”
