OU ace Jake Bennett dazzles in dominant tournament win over Texas Tech

  • Updated
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett (54) throws a pitch in the first inning during the college baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium at Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April, 8, 2022.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jackson Nicklaus hit a three-run home run and Jake Bennett struck out 12 in 7⅔ innings to propel No. 3 seed Oklahoma to a 6-3 victory over No. 2 seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

Oklahoma (37-20) is idle until Saturday's semifinal round. Texas Tech (38-20) plays an elimination game against No. 7 seed Kansas State on Friday.

The Sooners grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Tanner Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks both singled leading off the inning and one out later Nicklaus homered to right field.

The Red Raiders got a run back in the bottom of the third when Hudson White singled, stole second and scored on Dillon Carter's sacrifice fly.

Oklahoma used a hit batter, a walk and a single by John Spikerman to load the bases with two outs in the seventh. Peyton Graham followed with a two-run single and an error on the play led to Spikerman scoring for a 6-1 lead.

Kurt Wilson hit a two-run home run off Oklahoma reliever Trevin Michael in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Bennett (7-3) allowed just two hits and two walks in picking up the win.

Texas Tech starter Andrew Morris (7-2) surrendered five runs on five hits and three walks in 6⅔ innings, striking out eight.

OKLAHOMA 6, TEXAS TECH 3

OU;030;000;300;--;6;7;1

TTU;001;000;002;--;3;4;1

Bennett, Michael (8) and Crooks; Morris, Crowley (7), Beckel (7), Hitt (8), Robinson (9) and White. W: Bennett (7-3). L: Morris (7-2). HR: OU, Nicklaus (9); TTU, Wilson (14).

