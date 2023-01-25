OSU's Watts-Brown earns pair of preseason Big 12 honors; four Cowboys, two Sooners make preseason All-Big 12 team

Oklahoma State right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown picked up a pair of preseason honors and was selected unanimously to the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 baseball team, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Watts-Brown, a second-year transfer from Long Beach State, was named both the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and the conference's Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

The 2022 freshman All-American is one of the four unanimous picks to the Big 12's preseason all-conference team, joined by OSU teammate Nolan McLean. Fellow Cowboys Marcus Brown and Roc Riggio were also selected.

Oklahoma sophomores Jackson Nicklaus and John Spikerman — two members of the Sooners' 2022 College World Series runner-up team — were also to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

OSU, ranked No. 15 in Baseball America's preseason top 25, opens the 2023 season against Missouri on Feb. 17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners begin with California Baptist on Feb. 17 in Norman.