OSU's first assignment for NCAA Softball Championships? A team building trip to Broken Bow

ESPN’s camera captured pure jubilation from Oklahoma State’s softball team during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday night.
The Cowgirls’ loud cheers -- celebrating their No. 5 overall seed in the 64-team field -- didn’t come from Stillwater. The squad was in Broken Bow for some team bonding before focusing on a return trip to the Women’s College World Series.
“We decided to get our team down here for a little getaway, a little R-and-R,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said from southeastern Oklahoma late Sunday night. “We are going to get some practice in on (Monday), but I had some of the older kids come to me and really wanted to get away and do a little team building stuff. We’re going to do that and take advantage of this.
“It really excites me that they wanted that. It tells me that we’re in a good spot. I think this team feels pretty good about themselves and know that we play pretty good, though, to win.”
OSU (42-9) will host Campbell (27-17) at 1 p.m. Friday at Cowgirl Stadium. The four-team regional will also include Boston (36-2) and Mississippi State (33-23), who will follow at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN3.
Friday’s winners will square off in the first of three games Saturday, while Friday’s losing teams will face off in an elimination game for game two of Saturday’s tripleheader. The loser of Saturday’s first game will take on the winner of the day’s second game in an elimination game later Saturday night.
The winner of Saturday’s final game will take on the winner of the day’s first game on Sunday with an if-necessary rematch scheduled for later Sunday.
Oklahoma State has embraced high expectations entering the postseason.
The No. 5 seed is the Cowgirls’ best position in school history entering the postseason. No tournament games will be played outside the 60-mile distance between Stillwater and Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium, home of the WCWS.
Gajewski enjoyed watching his joyous players after learning they’ve earned the right to host not only a four-team regional, but also a Super Regional in Cowgirl Stadium if they advance.
“I can remember the first moment that we really had like this was that first year (in 2016) and not knowing if we were in,” OSU’s sixth-year coach said. “Not knowing if we were in and I got a phone call about two minutes before our name popped up and said ‘You guys are in.’ I got a little heads up, so (this time) I got to really enjoy the reaction from our team like I did today. It’s something that I’ll hold on to for a long time.
“It’s another one of those moments that you put in the jar that you want to keep having.”
The No. 5 position is a sign of respect for what the Cowgirls have accomplished this season. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Gajewski.
“It just continues to tell the story about something that I felt the whole time and something we felt inside our room the whole time that this team is really good,” he said. “This team is the most talented team that we’ve had up to this point here at OSU. They played like it. They are starting to become a team, which is maybe as important as the talent.
“On this day, the 16th of May, that’s what the perception outside is. We’re the No. 5 team in the country. And we’ve got to go play like that. That’s all it means. It’ a moment in time. We’ll have our chance to prove that.
“We told our kids that it doesn’t matter who’s over there on the other side. It’s a standard that we’ve created and that we need to play to. If we play to our standard, we’ll be really good.”