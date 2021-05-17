OSU's first assignment for NCAA Softball Championships? A team building trip to Broken Bow

ESPN’s camera captured pure jubilation from Oklahoma State’s softball team during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday night.

The Cowgirls’ loud cheers -- celebrating their No. 5 overall seed in the 64-team field -- didn’t come from Stillwater. The squad was in Broken Bow for some team bonding before focusing on a return trip to the Women’s College World Series.

“We decided to get our team down here for a little getaway, a little R-and-R,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said from southeastern Oklahoma late Sunday night. “We are going to get some practice in on (Monday), but I had some of the older kids come to me and really wanted to get away and do a little team building stuff. We’re going to do that and take advantage of this.

“It really excites me that they wanted that. It tells me that we’re in a good spot. I think this team feels pretty good about themselves and know that we play pretty good, though, to win.”

OSU (42-9) will host Campbell (27-17) at 1 p.m. Friday at Cowgirl Stadium. The four-team regional will also include Boston (36-2) and Mississippi State (33-23), who will follow at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN3.