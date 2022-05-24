OSU places five players on All-Big 12 team; OU's Blake Robertson named league's newcomer of the year

Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson was named the newcomer of the year and Oklahoma State placed a league-high five players on the first team as the Big 12 announced its baseball honors on Tuesday.

The honorees were selected by votes from the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

The Bedlam schools will play in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

Robertson hit .338 and led the Big 12 with 22 doubles and 61 walks. He had a 35-game on-base streak which was the longest from a Big 12 player this season.

OSU’s Justin Campbell (starting pitcher), Griffin Doersching (DH), Nolan McLean (UTIL), Roman Phansalkar (relief pitcher) and Jake Thompson (OF) earned spots on the All-Big 12 first team. The five first-teamer are the second-most in program history behind only OSU’s 2014 program.

OU’s Peyton Graham (infielder) and Jake Bennett (starting pitcher) were first-team picks.

The Sooners led the Big 12 with three members on the all-freshman team: Wallace Clark, Cade Horton and Jackson Nicklaus.

OSU’s Roc Riggio and Zach Ehrhard were also on the all-freshman team.

On Wednesday, fourth-seeded Oklahoma State will face No. 5 Texas at 9 a.m. at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. No. 3 Oklahoma faces No. 6 West Virginia at 7:30.

The champion will earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

All-Big 12 Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Ivan Melendez, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech

Freshman of the Year: Hudson White, Texas Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma

Coach of the Year: Kirk Saarloos, TCU

First Team All-Big 12

C: Silas Ardoin, Texas

IF: Maui Ahuna, Kansas

IF: Peyton Graham, Oklahoma

IF: Tommy Sacco, TCU

IF: Ivan Melendez, Texas*

IF: Jace Jung, Texas Tech

OF: Jake Thompson, Oklahoma State

OF: Murphy Stehly, Texas

OF: Austin Davis, West Virginia

DH: Griffin Doersching, Oklahoma State

UT: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

SP: Jake Bennett, Oklahoma

SP: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

SP: Pete Hansen, Texas*

SP: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech

RP: Roman Phansalkar, Oklahoma State

RP: Luke Savage, TCU

RP: Trey Braithwaite, West Virginia

*- Unanimous selection

Second Team All-Big 12

C: Hudson White, Texas Tech

IF: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma

IF: Brayden Taylor, TCU

IF: Trey Faltine, Texas

IF: Skyler Messinger, Texas

IF: Cole Stilwell, Texas Tech

IF: Kurt Wilson, Texas Tech

OF: Jared McKenzie, Baylor

OF: Tanner Tredaway, Oklahoma

OF: Easton Murrell, Texas Tech

DH: McGwire Holbrook, West Virginia

UT: Dylan Phillips, Kansas State

SP: Riley Cornelio, TCU

SP: Marcelo Perez, TCU

SP: Lucas Gordon, Texas

SP: Andrew Morris, Texas Tech

RP: Trevin Michael, Oklahoma

RP: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Oklahoma: Jimmy Crooks

Oklahoma State: Marcus Brown, Trevor Martin, Nolan McLean (IF), David Mendham, Hueston Morrill, Bryce Osmond

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State

Wallace Clark, Oklahoma*

Cade Horton, Oklahoma

Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma*

Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State

Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State*

David Bishop, TCU*

Mason Molina, Texas Tech

Owen Washburn, Texas Tech*

Hudson White, Texas Tech*

Chris Sleeper, West Virginia

JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia*

*- Unanimous selection

