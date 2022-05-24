OSU places five players on All-Big 12 team; OU's Blake Robertson named league's newcomer of the year

Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson was named the newcomer of the year and Oklahoma State placed a league-high five players on the first team as the Big 12 announced its baseball honors on Tuesday.
The honorees were selected by votes from the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.
The Bedlam schools will play in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.
Robertson hit .338 and led the Big 12 with 22 doubles and 61 walks. He had a 35-game on-base streak which was the longest from a Big 12 player this season.
OSU’s Justin Campbell (starting pitcher), Griffin Doersching (DH), Nolan McLean (UTIL), Roman Phansalkar (relief pitcher) and Jake Thompson (OF) earned spots on the All-Big 12 first team. The five first-teamer are the second-most in program history behind only OSU’s 2014 program.
OU’s Peyton Graham (infielder) and Jake Bennett (starting pitcher) were first-team picks.
The Sooners led the Big 12 with three members on the all-freshman team: Wallace Clark, Cade Horton and Jackson Nicklaus.
OSU’s Roc Riggio and Zach Ehrhard were also on the all-freshman team.
On Wednesday, fourth-seeded Oklahoma State will face No. 5 Texas at 9 a.m. at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. No. 3 Oklahoma faces No. 6 West Virginia at 7:30.
The champion will earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
All-Big 12 Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Ivan Melendez, Texas
Pitcher of the Year: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech
Freshman of the Year: Hudson White, Texas Tech
Newcomer of the Year: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma
Coach of the Year: Kirk Saarloos, TCU
First Team All-Big 12
C: Silas Ardoin, Texas
IF: Maui Ahuna, Kansas
IF: Peyton Graham, Oklahoma
IF: Tommy Sacco, TCU
IF: Ivan Melendez, Texas*
IF: Jace Jung, Texas Tech
OF: Jake Thompson, Oklahoma State
OF: Murphy Stehly, Texas
OF: Austin Davis, West Virginia
DH: Griffin Doersching, Oklahoma State
UT: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State
SP: Jake Bennett, Oklahoma
SP: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State
SP: Pete Hansen, Texas*
SP: Brandon Birdsell, Texas Tech
RP: Roman Phansalkar, Oklahoma State
RP: Luke Savage, TCU
RP: Trey Braithwaite, West Virginia
*- Unanimous selection
Second Team All-Big 12
C: Hudson White, Texas Tech
IF: Blake Robertson, Oklahoma
IF: Brayden Taylor, TCU
IF: Trey Faltine, Texas
IF: Skyler Messinger, Texas
IF: Cole Stilwell, Texas Tech
IF: Kurt Wilson, Texas Tech
OF: Jared McKenzie, Baylor
OF: Tanner Tredaway, Oklahoma
OF: Easton Murrell, Texas Tech
DH: McGwire Holbrook, West Virginia
UT: Dylan Phillips, Kansas State
SP: Riley Cornelio, TCU
SP: Marcelo Perez, TCU
SP: Lucas Gordon, Texas
SP: Andrew Morris, Texas Tech
RP: Trevin Michael, Oklahoma
RP: Nolan McLean, Oklahoma State
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Oklahoma: Jimmy Crooks
Oklahoma State: Marcus Brown, Trevor Martin, Nolan McLean (IF), David Mendham, Hueston Morrill, Bryce Osmond
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State
Wallace Clark, Oklahoma*
Cade Horton, Oklahoma
Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma*
Roc Riggio, Oklahoma State
Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State*
David Bishop, TCU*
Mason Molina, Texas Tech
Owen Washburn, Texas Tech*
Hudson White, Texas Tech*
Chris Sleeper, West Virginia
JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia*
*- Unanimous selection