OSU blitzes Sooners early, weathers late rally to capture Big 12 Tournament opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Justin Campbell’s dominance on the mound anchored Oklahoma State’s 9-5 win over Oklahoma in a Big 12 Tournament game that ended early Thursday morning.
Campbell struck out seven and only allowed three hits through six scoreless innings to send the Cowboys into a Thursday winner’s bracket game against West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.
Oklahoma (27-27) falls into an elimination game against top-seeded Texas, which was upset by the Mountaineers on Wednesday. OU-UT is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Cowboys (33-16-1) have won two of the past three Big 12 Tournament titles. OSU won in 2017 and 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID.
OSU’s Caeden Trenkle didn’t waste time to get the Cowboys on the scoreboard. The Cowboys’ leadoff hitter cranked the second pitch he saw over the centerfield wall for a 1-0 lead.
The Oklahoma State lead moved to 2-0 when Matt Golda hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off OU starter Jason Ruffcorn.
The Sooners’ ace struggled against OSU’s lineup. He lasted 4.1 innings and allowed six runs, all earned. He had eight strikeouts but also issued four walks and hit two more batters.
Ruffcorn (4-2) exited in the fifth inning during a four-run frame by the Cowboys. Marcus Brown had an RBI single, Brock Mathis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Matt Golda had a run-scoring groundout and Trenkle singled in the fourth run.
OU’s pitching struggles carried over to the seventh inning. Three walks and an error led to three more runs plated to make it 9-0.
All of Oklahoma’s five runs came in the ninth when Jimmy Crooks scored on reliever Colton Bowman’s wild pitch while Breydon Daniel and Kendall Pettis drew a bases-loaded walk against reliever Roman Phansalkar.
Peyton Graham’s two-run single off reliever Cale Davis made things interesting before the pitcher struck out Crooks to end the contest at 12:50 a.m.
The Sooners lost two of three meetings with the Longhorns in late March. Texas’ offense struggled in a 5-1 setback to West Virginia to fall into the loser’s bracket.
A loss to UT could end OU’s season with a sub-.500 record for the first time since finishing 23-31 in 2003.
Campbell improved to 7-1 on the season. How good has the right-hander been? Including his no-hitter at Kansas earlier this month, he’s only allowed one earned run in his past 23.0 innings (0.38 ERA) and has 28 strikeouts against just three walks.
The Cowboys took two of three games against West Virginia in early April, including a 7-2 win and 21-11 triumph over the visitors.
Oklahoma State 9, Oklahoma 5
OU 000 000 005 – 5 5 2
OSU 100 140 03X – 9 9 1
Ruffcorn, Olds (5), Carter (6), Smith (7), Atwood (7), Fowler (8), Ramos (8) and Crooks; Campbell, Bowman (7), Phansalkar (9), Davis (9) and Mathis. W: Campbell (7-1). L: Ruffcorn (4-2). HR: Trenkle, Golda