OSU blitzes Sooners early, weathers late rally to capture Big 12 Tournament opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Justin Campbell’s dominance on the mound anchored Oklahoma State’s 9-5 win over Oklahoma in a Big 12 Tournament game that ended early Thursday morning.

Campbell struck out seven and only allowed three hits through six scoreless innings to send the Cowboys into a Thursday winner’s bracket game against West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma (27-27) falls into an elimination game against top-seeded Texas, which was upset by the Mountaineers on Wednesday. OU-UT is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cowboys (33-16-1) have won two of the past three Big 12 Tournament titles. OSU won in 2017 and 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID.

OSU’s Caeden Trenkle didn’t waste time to get the Cowboys on the scoreboard. The Cowboys’ leadoff hitter cranked the second pitch he saw over the centerfield wall for a 1-0 lead.

The Oklahoma State lead moved to 2-0 when Matt Golda hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off OU starter Jason Ruffcorn.

The Sooners’ ace struggled against OSU’s lineup. He lasted 4.1 innings and allowed six runs, all earned. He had eight strikeouts but also issued four walks and hit two more batters.