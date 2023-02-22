South Dakota at ORU

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

South Dakota 12-15, 8-8 Summit League; ORU 11-16, 8-8

Three storylines

* Fixing things: Oral Roberts will try to avoid its first five-game losing streak since beginning the season at 0-5 when it begins a two-game homestand against South Dakota.

* Newcomer watch: Junior Ruthie Udoumoh is making a run at the Summit League newcomer of the year award. The Oklahoma State transfer is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per conference game.

* Series history: ORU and South Dakota will meet for the 24th time in history. The Coyotes beat ORU 101-57 on Dec. 21 and leads the all-time series 20-3. The Golden Eagles haven’t beaten South Dakota in Tulsa since 2016.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World