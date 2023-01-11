 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU travels to Western Illinois aiming for fifth straight win over Summit League foe

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

6 p.m. Thursday, Western Hall, Macomb, Ill.

ORU 5-11, 2-3 Summit League; Western Illinois 6-11, 1-5.

Three storylines

* Looking at the series: ORU leads the all-time series against WIU 30-23 and has won four straight games against the Leathernecks. In Macomb, the Golden Eagles are 10-12 all-time.

* Leading the charge: ORU’s Hannah Cooper is averaging 19.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd nationally. Her improvement in scoring (13.5 points per game) from last season ranks third nationally.

* Fitting in well: Ruthie Udoumoh, a 6-1 junior forward and transfer from Oklahoma State, has started every ORU game this season. The Victory Christian graduate is averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest this season.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

