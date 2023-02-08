St. Thomas at ORU

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, ESPN-99.9

Records: St. Thomas 8-15, 3-10 Summit League; ORU 11-12, 8-4

Three storylines

* Peak performing: Oral Roberts has won five consecutive games and captured triumphs in seven straight home games heading into Thursday’s matchup against St. Thomas. The Golden Eagles’ last setback was a 76-75 loss at St. Thomas on Jan.14.

* Scoring and boarding: Junior Ruthie Udoumoh is coming off her third career double-double. The OSU transfer had 23 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas City last weekend.

* Keeping under control: ORU has only trailed by double digits once during the five-game winning streak (minus-14 at Omaha). The team hasn’t faced a deficit more than six points in the other four victories.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World