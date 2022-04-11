One in, two out: Sooners gain transfer guard Bamisile; Harkless, Issanza enter transfer portal

NORMAN — Monday marked a busy day of roster movement for Oklahoma's men's basketball program.

Positive news came for coach Porter Moser and Co. in the afternoon with a commitment from George Washington transfer guard Joe Bamisile, marking the Sooners' first scholarship addition from the transfer portal since the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Bamisile's commitment was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The addition of the 6-foot-4 guard from Chesterfield, Va., brings a proven scorer to Norman. Bamisile poured in 16.3 points per game shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range this past season with the Colonials, finishing his lone campaign at George Washington as the Atlantic 10's fourth-leading scorer.

Bamisile's transfer marks his second in as many seasons after the former four-star recruit left Virginia Tech following his freshman season in 2020-21, leaving his eligibility for next season in question.

NCAA rules dictate that athletes have a one-time eligibility waiver to transfer. Whether Bamisile is be able to provide an immediate offensive punch for the Sooners in 2022-23 likely hinges on a transfer waiver granted by the NCAA.

His commitment follows the weekend addition of former Southmore High School and Wofford forward Sam Godwin as a walk-on for next season. The 6-foot-9 forward from Moore tallied 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game as a sophomore this past season.

News of Bamisile's pledge came after Sooners Elijah Harkless and Rick Issanza each headed to the transfer portal early Monday. With their respective departures, the pair became the third and fourth OU players to enter the portal this spring, joining first-year guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein.

Harkless, the senior guard, leaves the Sooners after two seasons in Norman and his jump to the portal comes less than a month after CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that the former Cal State Northridge transfer intended to return to the Sooners in 2022-23.

Harkless leaves OU after a promising senior season was cut short by injury. He made 23 starts and averaged 10.0 points — fourth-most among the Sooners — and 4.1 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in February.

"I can't wait to be back next year and shock the world," Harkless wrote in a statement posted to social media following the injury.

Harkless earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors despite missing the final five games of the regular season. Across two seasons at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting.

Issanza, a 7-foot-1 big man from the class of 2019, spent two seasons on the floor at OU after redshirting in his freshman year in 2019-20. He made a lone start against Kansas State and appeared in 12 total games this past season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.

