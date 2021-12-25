One final ride: Three OU assistant coaches guiding defense before heading to new jobs

Calvin Thibodeaux and Brian Odom will wrap a wild month by coaching their alma mater in one final football game.
The Oklahoma assistant coaches — along with Jamar Cain — were not retained by incoming coach Brent Venables. Instead of heading to their new work destination (Cain and Odom to USC with Lincoln Riley, Thibodeaux to SMU), they’ve been preparing the OU defense for Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon.
When a coaching transition is made, all attention typically goes to the head coach. But assistant coaches and their respective families are also hit hard by movement.
“It's an incredibly difficult time for assistant coaches. Unfortunately, the outside world doesn't recognize that,” OU interim coach Bob Stoops said. “A lot of these guys are put in a position (where) they don't know if they're going. They don't know if they're invited to go. They don't know if they have a job here remaining, on and on, or do they have one somewhere else? And when does it start?”
Venables hired offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and retained four other offensive coaches — Bill Bedenbaugh, Cale Gundy, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley. The defensive staff will include defensive coordinator Ted Roof, safeties coach Brandon Hall and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.
The incoming coaches — including Venables — won’t coach this week. They will serve as observers during preparations for Oregon.
“These guys have done a great job. Brian Odom is putting things together with Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain, and they're doing an awesome job. Will Johnson, our young secondary guy, is working with them,” Stoops said. “I appreciate them very much. They've worked hard at it. They're up in the office putting in the time and putting together a game plan, out on the field practicing.
“It's an incredibly difficult time for assistant coaches. They're not aware of the change, either. So they're caught off guard and by surprise. They've got families to think about, little children in schools. Their whole world is turned upside down as well.”
Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes is anxious for one last game with Thibodeaux as well as Cain.
“Nothing but love, those are the guys we started with, so I'd have no problem finishing with those guys,” Grimes said. “I met Coach Cain, he came here that January (2020), but Coach Thibs recruited me. So to have him back, and then have Coach Cain back, the guy who's been my position coach since I got here, to kind of have one last ride with the coaching staff that we have, I think it's really important, really special and really speaks to their character.”
Odom will call the Sooners’ defense against Oregon. He will be DaShaun White’s position coach for one final game before heading to USC.
White struggled to find the right words to describe what Odom’s return for the bowl game meant to him.
“I couldn’t even really express how much I appreciate him. Just him taking the high road here and doing something he really doesn’t have to do,” White said. “I think that speaks about his character and who he is as a person, which is something we’ve all known here for a long time.
“I’m excited to be able to play for him and thankful that he would step in and do this for us. Just how selfless he is and how willing he is to take on such a big, big role for this school in a time of need. It speaks out to who he is as a person.”