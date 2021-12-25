One final ride: Three OU assistant coaches guiding defense before heading to new jobs

The incoming coaches — including Venables — won’t coach this week. They will serve as observers during preparations for Oregon.

“These guys have done a great job. Brian Odom is putting things together with Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain, and they're doing an awesome job. Will Johnson, our young secondary guy, is working with them,” Stoops said. “I appreciate them very much. They've worked hard at it. They're up in the office putting in the time and putting together a game plan, out on the field practicing.

“It's an incredibly difficult time for assistant coaches. They're not aware of the change, either. So they're caught off guard and by surprise. They've got families to think about, little children in schools. Their whole world is turned upside down as well.”

Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes is anxious for one last game with Thibodeaux as well as Cain.