One final by-the-numbers look at Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class

NORMAN — What would have been the preseason guesses would have been to this question?

Oklahoma will finish 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first season. Where will their composite ranking be for their 2023 recruiting class?

The easy prediction would be ugly, especially given the highest loss total in 24 seasons.

But following the three-day window for the early signing period, the Sooners have the sixth-best composite recruiting class in college football according to on3.com. Only Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Miami and Ohio State are ahead of Oklahoma.

As it turns out for OU, six is an important number during this first season.

Here’s a by-the-numbers wrap-up look at the Sooners’ recruiting class.

25

Oklahoma’s signing class is a strong one, with 24 high-school graduates and only one junior college transfer.

“We met tremendous needs and have a foundational player in Jackson Arnold at quarterback,” Venables said during a Wednesday news conference. “We addressed the lines of scrimmage with up to this point and time with five defensive linemen and four offensive linemen. And again more to come. We've got length and speed on both sides of the ball at skill (positions).”

18

Venables said that 18 players (72%) of the recruiting class were former captains at the school that they’ve come from.

“They were great leaders where they're at, excellent students but just people that have been about commitment,” the OU coach said. “And they understand the hard that it takes to be great. The work ethic that it takes. And even though there were some storms this season — I know we didn't plan to be 6-6, matter of fact we planned for exactly the opposite of that — and despite that these players and their families again never flinched.”

1

Offensive lineman Joshua Bates committed to OU under Lincoln Riley’s watch in August 2021. After the coaching change, he remained loyal to the Sooners.

“He's never flinched. And love his belief, along with all of these recruits in their families, the belief, the stick-to-itiveness that we ask our players to have all the time, they certainly have represented that because people came at all of them with,” Venables said. “You can imagine the dialogue with waving money and opportunity at these guys. And they never flinched. And that's just affirmation because obviously you have to be good enough athletically and talented but I think that's just the bare minimum. We're really looking for the right people.”

2

The Sooners signed two running backs — Kalib Hicks and Daylan “Hollywood” Smothers. Hicks rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns during his high school career at Denton (Texas) Ryan High School. Smothers raced for more than 1,700 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior.

“They can really, really run. We want speed. That’s going to be a huge part of how we recruit moving forward. These two guys can run. They’re big, they’re physical,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “When you get on Hollywood, you realize how big he is with Daylan. How big he’s got a chance to be. Then you see Kalib in person, a thick, strong-bodied dude who can get in the open field and go score. Both these guys got a chance to be special and are great people.”

15

The Sooners signed 15 defensive players and 10 offensive players. Will the breakdown be like that in years to come?

“I think that will be fluid. As we continue to manage the roster, we know where we need to create depth and address needs. I think that will be fluid every single year and just depend on where we’re at,” Lebby said.

3

Defensive linemen Ashton Sanders, Markus Strong and Taylor Wein didn’t receive scholarship offers until October. Is there a lot to be said about recruits who are evaluated during their senior season?

“Back in the day before the early offers started, that’s what people did. They played their senior years and if teams liked their tape, they got offers after their senior season or during their senior season,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “After the early offers, it started in the late 1990s or early 2000s, sometimes guys that made great jumps during their senior seasons didn’t have the type of offers that maybe their play warranted.

“We want to find them early, but whenever we find them, we evaluate as good fits here for what we do and what we believe in, it comes at all times.”

15

There are 15 scholarship players expected to be a mid-year enrollees: DL Adepoju Adebawore, QB Jackson Arnold, OL Joshua Bates, DB Peyton Bowen, DB Kendel Dolby, OL Cayden Green, RB Kalib Hicks, DL Derrick LeBlanc, DB Erik McCarty, LB Phil Picciotti, DL Ashton Sanders, RB Daylan Smothers, DB Makari Vickers and DB Jasiah Wagoner.

According to OU football social media, Hicks, LeBlanc, Sanders and preferred walk-on Chapman McKown will take part in bowl practices this week. They are ineligible to play in the Cheez-It Bowl.