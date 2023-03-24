NORMAN — Emmett Jones had spent the past eight college football seasons in the Big 12 between stints at Kansas and Texas before landing on Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma this offseason as the Sooners’ new wide receivers coach.

But prior to diving into the college ranks, Jones launched his coaching career across four stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from 2001-2014. And while he climbed within that talent-rich, ultra-competitive high school football culture, Jones says he modeled himself and his coaching staffs after one, particular college football powerhouse.

“We patterned our staff after Oklahoma,” Jones told reporters Thursday night. “Everything we did it was cut and paste straight from Oklahoma. Mindset. The grit. The style. The physicality. The intimidation. All that. It came from the University of Oklahoma.

“And I always said to myself, ‘If I ever get the chance to work with these guys that’s a no-brainer for me.’ I don’t care what other options I have. Any kind of current situation I have. That’s a no-brainer for me. So it was destiny.”

The program Jones once emulated? He’s now a part of it, stepping onto the field for his spring practices at OU with the Sooners’ this week.

The 40-something-year-old Jones marked the lone offseason arrival to OU’s staff of assistants in a coaching role that’s seen a high rate of turnover during Venables short tenure. At the time of his early January hiring, Jones represented the Sooners’ third wide receivers coach in the span of six months, arriving in the wake of Cale Gundy’s August 2022 resignation and a season-long interim assistant run for former analyst L’Damian Washington.

In 2023, Jones inherits an evolving cast of wide receivers at OU.

Gone from last fall’s receiving corps are leading pass catcher Marvin Mims and two-year contributor Theo Wease. From spring camp and into the regular season, Jones will charged with elevating the likes of veterans such as Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops and finding contributors among a group of high-potential receivers that includes J.J. Hester, LV Bunkley-Shelton, Jayden Gibson and Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony.

“I love my classroom,” Jones said. “I got all types of skillsets. The good thing about it is we’re kind of young, too. Young. But eager to learn. Eager to gain experience.”

On top of the talent in OU’s receivers room and the allure of the storied program for a coach who on Thursday recalled sitting in the Sooners' section during some Red River meeting with Texas in the distant past, relationships proved a pull for Jones, too.

The roots of Jones’ connection with Venables goes back to his time within the Texas high school football scene. Jones recalled recruiting visits to Skyline High School from Venables and Bob Stoops and crunching game film with the pair of coaches nearly 20 years before he landed in Norman.

“The same type of grit, same type of attitude he has, I have that too,” Jones said of Venables. “That’s what attracted me to him. But the person he is, too. Him being genuine. Being honest. Being a try guy. Not faking about anything. That caught my attention a lot.”

Jones came to know OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby through similar means, crossing paths while Lebby got his start in the Texas high school ranks before nearly a decade at Baylor.

Operating with the gift of hindsight, Jones thought back Thursday to one of his more recent run-ins with Lebby ahead of the Sooners’ 2022 regular season finale at Texas Tech — where Jones returned for the 2022 season — last November.

“There was something about the game back in Lubbock,” Jones said. “We got into pregame I remember being at the 50-yard line with the punt returners and I was backing up and I accidentally bumped into coach Lebby. And there was something about that bump right there. Something about that bump. And I got that phone call from him a couple of days later and here we are now.”

While Jones’ resume of experience and his detailed approach which OU wide receivers have noted in their new position coach stand out, he also projects to be a significant asset to the Sooners on the recruiting trail.

OU’s fourth-ranked 2023 high school recruiting class featured four prospects from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — including five-star enrollees Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen — and five signees overall from the state of Texas. Success recruiting in one of the nation’s most critical football hotbeds will only become more important when the Sooners move to the SEC in 2024.

Jones, with his roots in the state and deep connections across its football networks, should be of particular help when that time comes.

“I can just continue to build that bridge from Oklahoma to the state of Texas,” he said. “Not only Dallas, but the state of Texas. OU has always had a presence in the state of Texas. I just feel like with me having the success I had in Dallas — Dallas Independent School District — getting a chance to work here at Oklahoma, it’s like a no-brainer.”