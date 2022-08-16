Oklahoma's youngest assistant coach Miguel Chavis has a loud bark and bite, but it's getting results

Miguel Chavis’ voice amplified over the loudness of Oklahoma’s football practice on Tuesday morning.

“R Mason, I want to see you run!” Chavis screamed during a punt coverage drill at the OU Rugby Fields.

The true freshman, R Mason Thomas, wasn’t in trouble. He was just being coached hard by the 33-year-old Chavis during the team drill. Chavis, who was a defensive tackle at Clemson, commands respect not only by his booming voice, but his physical presence (which was 6-foot-5, 285 pounds during his playing days).

Chavis is a full-time assistant coach for the first time. While this may seem like new territory for OU’s defensive ends coach, he’s had plenty of experience. He helped with player development for five years at Clemson before joining Brent Venables’ staff on Dec. 17.

“I don’t think of him as a first-time (position coach),” Venables said. “He’s been coaching for a long time and we’ve worked together for several years. I’ve known what he can do. That’s why he’s one of the first hires we had. He’s mature beyond his years, terrific around the players. Ya’ll see a lot of fun stuff, but he’s tough and he’s demanding. And he gets the most out of his guys.”

During the punt coverage drill, he was encouraging players: “Let’s go 7 (Jaren Kanak)! Let’s go 32 (Thomas)!”

Chavis was a defensive tackle at Clemson from 2007-10, totaling 71 tackles in 47 games. He spent two years in professional football before joining the seminary and, finally, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Wednesday marks his eight-month anniversary on OU’s staff. Has there been a learning curve for him during that time?

“As a first-year position coach, I don’t really know that learning curve,” Chavis said. “I think ignorance is bliss in some ways. But I’ve also been preparing for this moment for a long time.

“I was with Coach V and Coach (Todd) Bates and Coach (Dabo) Sweeney for five years as an off-the-field coach, so I wasn’t twiddling my thumbs. … they’ve been really gracious with me and just kind of let me figure it out. And I’m just kind of sprinting. I may pull a hamstring here or there, but I’m just trying to do my best.”

As the hot, humid conditions began to challenge the players, Chavis implored his punt coverage team: “It’s a race (to the returner),” he screamed.

Chavis offers tough coaching, but also pats on the back.

Ethan Downs, who is expected to have a big sophomore season, explained the player-coach relationship.

“Coach Chavis is more of a friend than a coach. He’s got my back. He wants what’s best for me,” Downs said. “And not just me individually — he doesn’t have any favorites — but all the defensive ends. He says it’s his responsibility to look after each and every one of us.”

Chavis sees himself in the players … but don’t think he wants to suit up again.

“I get to be a football player again but wearing a cutoff sweatshirt and some cleats on. I get that itch scratched every day. I do not want to put the pads back on ever again,” he said with a smile. “I like this thought better.”

Chavis spoke about recently being at Daytona Beach for a quick break but was still thinking through calls and plays. The football field was calling him.

“I miss the grind of being with the players and then seeing them improve,” Chavis said. “Seeing your guy improve in a day or in a week and then seeing that guy get confidence from that and seeing your defense do better? You get excited about that.”

But does he still get some hits in with the guys when showing examples?

“Absolutely,” he said, grinning. “I’m the best D-end that I have.”

While Chavis likes watching his position group grow, OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof is eying the evolution of his defensive ends coach.

“He’s attacked it. I’m very appreciative of that,” said Roof, who has been a college football coach as long as Chavis has been alive. “He’s humble. He’s a hard worker. He wants to learn, and he’s very intelligent. He’s played the game at a high level. He’s been around Clemson for a long time under Coach Venables.”