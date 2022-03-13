Oklahoma's strong season rewarded by hosting NCAA Tournament games

The Oklahoma women’s basketball team’s crazed celebration following its NCAA Tournament invitation on Sunday was caught by ESPN’s cameras.

It was a party that’s been absent for a recruiting cycle. None of this year’s active players have ever played in college basketball’s main event.

Oklahoma will be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and was rewarded by getting a chance to host first- and second-round games inside the Lloyd Noble Center, it was revealed during the selection show.

The fourth-seeded Sooners will play No. 13 IUPUI on Saturday. Game times had not been released as of press time Sunday night.

First-year coach Jennie Baranczyk is excited for her players, who were among 40 close friends of the program who watched the selection show at her house.

“It was just so fun to watch,” Baranczyk said. “To be able to listen to them and their initial thoughts in terms of still focusing on getting better and how cool it is that they believe in each other. They get to play at home and I think that’s really special, to be able to hear those things.”

No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 12 UMass in another Saturday first-round game in Norman. The two survivors will face each other on Monday, March 21.

This will be the first time that Oklahoma has hosted NCAA Tournament games in a decade.

Baranczyk is hopeful a home-court advantage will be beneficial.

“We need our community to be a part of this because if we’re going to host this tournament, this is our chance,” she said. “Because you cannot convince me that if we’re close again, if we don’t show out Norman and we don’t show out Oklahoma, we might not get another opportunity.

“This is, to me, really important for us to be able to do that. And I strongly believe that because, again, it’s going to propel us into seasons to come … it’s really important that we get involved. So Saturday, let’s mark our calendars. And let’s get there. For both games.”

The Sooners will take a wait-and-see attitude following Skylar Vann’s injury during Saturday’s Big 12 semifinal loss to Baylor. The league’s sixth person of the year could not put weight on her left leg following a late-game collision.

“We got some good news that there’s some potential that she could be able to play next weekend from that standpoint,” Baranczyk said. “But we have to wait a couple of days just to see how she responds to some things, but we remain very hopeful.”

IUPUI (25-5) will play in its first NCAA Tournament. The Jaguars (24-4) have had success against tough competition this season including a win at No. 15 Iowa in December and an overtime loss at No. 11 Michigan in the season opener.

Macee Williams is the team’s leader. The fifth-year senior won the Horizon’s player of the year award in four consecutive seasons. She has scored 20 or more points eight times and has 13 double-doubles this season.

The Jaguars probably will have something to prove as a No. 13 seed. Baranczyk understands after spending nine years at Drake.

“That’s where I’ve lived. I’ve been on that side of this seed game. We’ve been a 13 seed. We’ve come in pretty hungry and we’ve come in pretty close. So I understand that perspective,” Baranczyk said. “For us, being on this side of it, you have to be ready for anybody and everything. And you’ve got to respect everyone. But, at the same time, we’ve got to continue to focus on getting better.”

