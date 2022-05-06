Oklahoma's streaming deal with ESPN+ a 'huge win' says sports media expert Jon Lewis

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma announced an agreement for “SoonerVision on ESPN+, a new media rights contract which will turn the worldwide leader in sports into the streaming home of the Sooners beginning Aug. 1.

Under the multi-year deal, ESPN+ will broadcast more than 100 OU events on its streaming platform, including Sooners men and women’s basketball games, one regular season football game and the spring football scrimmage. Additional programming will feature studio shows, coaches shows and and archived content.

The new deal replaces OU’s 10-year contract with Bally Sports (formerly Fox Sports Net) signed in 2012 which expires this summer.

Dr. Jon Lewis has been covering the industry of sports media at Sportsmediawatch.com since 2006 and is a professor in sports broadcast at Boston’s Northeastern University. On Friday, Lewis spoke with the Tulsa World on the rights deal athletic director Joe Castiglione termed “the most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program.”

Tulsa World: As someone who resides in this particular sphere of the sports world, what interests you most about OU’s contract with ESPN+?

Jon Lewis: “Well, ultimately, it’s just another step in the continued kind of fractionalization of college media rights. It’s the big schools taking advantage of the reputations that they have. Creating more distance between themselves and the mid-majors and ultimately giving themselves a leg up when it comes to these new issues of NIL as we approach what is the free agency-lite version of college athletics. Deals like this, even away from football or basketball will certainly be helpful.”

TW: How so?

JL: “Let’s talk about, for example, gymnastics. OU just won the national championship. A lot of those Sooners meets that aren’t nationally televised. Previously, if you’re a big gymnastics fan and you want to get the Sooners, you’ve got to depend on a YouTube person recording off the local (broadcast) and then uploading it and you can watch it after the fact. Now, they’ll be able to be seen pretty easily if you’ve got an ESPN+ subscription all over the country.

“Being able to be nationally available will be a big help, especially for those athletes in the non revenue sports. And obviously that's a big deal in terms of NIL.”

TW: It might seem a simple question, but how does this deal differ from OU’s previous contract with Bally Sports?

JL: “I mean, when you say the name Bally Sports, it’s synonymous with being unable to watch your team play. So just being in a position where people can actually see these games without a cable subscription is a win.”

TW: What does this change for OU fans?

JL: “They’ll have to pay a separate fee (for ESPN+) now, right? So that may be inconvenient for people who had access to all of this already via cable.

“But I feel like this is the way things are going to have to go nationally though. Especially for the non revenue sports. Right now, the non revenue sports space is a place where you’re not 100% sure that the game is going to be on. And if it is on, a lot of the time it’s going to be in a place…let’s just say there’s a discernible difference between an ESPN+ stream and a stream from a university website. I think that alone will increase and improve the media presence.”

TW: What is Joe Castiglione saying when he calls this the “most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program,”?

JL: “I think that is kind of PR speak, honestly. Realistically, these deals are not necessarily unique at this point. In terms of the streaming aspect, it is maybe top of the line. But as long as Texas has its own network, I do think Oklahoma is a little bit behind in that way.”

TW: On that subject, what would you tell someone who sees SoonerVision on ESPN+ as a 2022 version of the Longhorn Network?

JL: “Well, the Longhorn Network is an actual cable network. It’s not just a portal on ESPN+. And that has it’s benefits and its negatives. The most tremendous negative is I don’t even know how I’d get the Longhorn Network myself. I have no clue how to get the Longhorn Network. I know how I’ll get the Oklahoma games on ESPN+. That’s a huge win.

“At the same time, being an actual network is a bit different…a 24-hour network is harder to manage, but there’s more prestige there, too.”

TW: OU announced this as a multi-year deal. What happens when the Sooners move to the SEC, whether it’s 2024, 2025 or 2026?

JL: “Keep in mind that the current ESPN/SEC deal does have an ESPN+ component. They’ll be carrying one SEC football game per team exclusively. That’ll be Alabama against The Citadel or something. It won’t be one of the big games. I think from that aspect, there can be some level of folding in (on this contract). This deal should be something that kind of complements one another, at worst.”

TW: In a changing college sports landscape where the athletes are finally getting a piece of the pie, can you envision a world where the athletes are cut in on the media rights money?

JL: “No, because they’d have to unionize. I don’t think there’s any way they’d be able to get a piece of the TV money otherwise. I don’t think there’s anyone really collectively advocating for them in a way that would allow for adopting a piece of the TV rights pie. An effort like those Northwestern athletes made (to form a union in 2014) would have to happen first.”

