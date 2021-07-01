Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler joins Cameo, other Sooners open for business thanks to new NIL powers

“I am excited for the opportunities ahead with name, image and likeness,” Rattler’s statement read. “This is a great new era for college athletes. At the same time, we must continue to prioritize academics and athletics. I am focused on my grades and growing on the field in hopes of bringing a national championship to Norman.

“We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world. I will donate a part of any earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities. The time is now.”

Oklahoma's athletic department entered the new era of college sports well prepared for business decisions like Rattler's. On Wednesday it launched The Foundry, a student-athlete development and NIL platform initiative that it first made public knowledge on Dec. 14. The Sooners held special sessions in Norman to help educate their football and basketball players about NIL opportunities.