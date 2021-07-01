Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler joins Cameo, other Sooners open for business thanks to new NIL powers

Spencer Rattler is making money already.
As of midnight Thursday, NCAA student-athletes can profit from their name image and likeness, and Rattler became the first Oklahoma player to take advantage. The 2021 Heisman Trophy favorite is now on Cameo, an online platform that allows fans to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities. Rattler is charging purchasers $125 per video.
Y’all get at me on @BookCameo ! Ready to connect with my fans 💯 https://t.co/nBB23UMXx1— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) July 1, 2021
It was only a matter of time before Rattler cashed in his newfound NIL powers. Late Wednesday, he released a statement on social media within a graphic that includes his new personal brand logo — a rattlesnake contorted to form the letters S and R simultaneously.
July 1, 2021
“I am excited for the opportunities ahead with name, image and likeness,” Rattler’s statement read. “This is a great new era for college athletes. At the same time, we must continue to prioritize academics and athletics. I am focused on my grades and growing on the field in hopes of bringing a national championship to Norman.
“We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world. I will donate a part of any earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities. The time is now.”
Oklahoma's athletic department entered the new era of college sports well prepared for business decisions like Rattler's. On Wednesday it launched The Foundry, a student-athlete development and NIL platform initiative that it first made public knowledge on Dec. 14. The Sooners held special sessions in Norman to help educate their football and basketball players about NIL opportunities.
“A championship brand like the one at OU not only produces great leaders, but it is also a magnet to others who want to be aligned with sustainable success,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a Thursday social media statement. “We’re going to get those leaders connected to our student-athletes to teach them the key elements to achieving at the highest levels.
Social media traffic surrounding NIL at Oklahoma continues to snowball. Starting Thursday morning, each OU athletic team’s Twitter account began releasing graphics that publicize profitable stats like total followers, annual interactions and YouTube video views.
The Twitter campaign’s a clever recruiting pitch by the athletic department, intent on showing prospective Sooner athletes the brand-building power they could attain at Oklahoma. The stats back it up too. OU’s basketball account noted in its graphic that former guard Trae Young, now with the Atlanta Hawks, gained nearly 900,000 social media followers and over eight million interactions during his lone season in Norman.
Build 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 brand 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦.https://t.co/nidPUBAy6f | #ForgeYourFuture pic.twitter.com/3KqheIYyCb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) July 1, 2021
Young’s not the only former Oklahoma athlete whose brand exploded with the Sooners. At noon Thursday, OU athletics released another informational graphic containing brand-advancement stats for a plethora of former stars. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, basketball guard Buddy Hield, gymnasts Yul Moldauer and Maggie Nichols and softball sluggers Sydney Romero and Lauren Chamberlain all significantly increased their platform while playing at Oklahoma.
Become a household name.https://t.co/NBVDFpPDxq | #ForgeYourFuture pic.twitter.com/gJlxOoccRj— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) July 1, 2021
“The proof is here at OU,” head football coach Lincoln Riley said in a Thursday social media statement. “We can point to individuals who maximized their talent here and then saw their brand skyrocket. And while it’s been great in football, it’s not just in football. We have household names in a lot of sports. You can feel the momentum here and we’re excited about this next chapter.”
Plenty of OU athletes are now fishing for business opportunities. Late Wednesday, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Marcus Hicks tweeted he’s looking for partners despite not yet having played a game for the Sooners.
Redshirt junior running back Jaden Knowles, a 2020 transfer who also has yet to appear in a game, has already created a brand logo akin to Rattler’s. Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood released a Twitter statement similar to Rattler’s on Thursday.
Photos: OU celebrates national championship in softball
