Oklahoma's season opening football game 'was in serious jeopardy,' Missouri State University president says

Missouri State President Clif Smart told the university's board of governors Friday that the school's football game was, at one time, in serious jeopardy.
Smart began by saying that all 72 members of Missouri State's traveling team had been tested and there wasn't a single positive test for COVID-19 and that they were on the road to Norman.
"Oklahoma cannot say the same thing," Smart continued. "The game was in serious jeopardy until we got final test results this (Friday) morning and I better not say anything else because I don't know who's listening."
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that the school would no longer release its testing data for competitive reasons — although the school had previously been transparent about its testing results.
