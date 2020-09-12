 Skip to main content
Oklahoma's season opening football game 'was in serious jeopardy,' Missouri State University president says

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

 Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Missouri State at OU: Sooners open a most unusual season; Get everything you need to know here

 

 

Missouri State President Clif Smart told the university's board of governors Friday that the school's football game was, at one time, in serious jeopardy.

Smart began by saying that all 72 members of Missouri State's traveling team had been tested and there wasn't a single positive test for COVID-19 and that they were on the road to Norman. 

"Oklahoma cannot say the same thing," Smart continued. "The game was in serious jeopardy until we got final test results this (Friday) morning and I better not say anything else because I don't know who's listening."

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that the school would no longer release its testing data for competitive reasons — although the school had previously been transparent about its testing results. 

Read the rest of the story at The Springfield News-Leader

