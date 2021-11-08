Oklahoma's season opener also brings start of Porter Moser era

Northwestern State at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center

BSOK, KTBZ-1430

Northwestern State 0-0; Oklahoma 0-0

Three storylines

Moser era begins: Porter Moser, the 15th coach in Oklahoma history, will lead the Sooners in the 2021-22 season opener. Moser will begin his 18th season as a head coach following stints at Loyola-Chicago, Illinois State and Arkansas-Little Rock. He’s averaged 24.8 wins per season over the past four years.

New roster: Only three regular scholarship players — Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Jalen Hall — return from last season. OU has seven NCAA Division I transfers, which is tied for sixth nationally and the most of any major conference school. Jordan Goldwire (Duke) and Tanner Groves (Eastern Washington) are transfers expected to join the three in the starting lineup.

Hitting ground running: After home games against Northwestern State and UTSA, the Sooners will travel to the Myrtle Beach Invitational and also enter a tough stretch in early December that includes Florida, Butler and Arkansas, with the last of the three being played at the BOK center on Dec. 11.