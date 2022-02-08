Oklahoma's rugged basketball schedule includes pair of top 10 matchups

“I think the guys have said ‘now is the time’ for a handful of games. They know how big every game is. They also know how opportunistic they can be,” Moser said. “This week we’ve got No. 8 and No. 9, followed by Texas who will be No. 8 or 9 next week after their win (on Monday over KU).

“So every game, you’re — I know we keep talking about this — but they’re opportunities. We’ve got some good games on our resume. You start to get a couple more. That’s the thing I hope everyone looks at in March.”

OU (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) struggled knocking down shots against the Oklahoma State. The Sooners managed to shoot only 37.7%, their second-lowest output this season.

“You have to fight through it. Some of our guys’ shooting percentages aren’t indicative of what they can do, so you have to keep getting to the gym. Stay confident, play to their strengths,” Moser said. “When you’re playing these elite defenses, look at it. They’re switching. It’s hard to get to the rim against Texas Tech. I think they’re No. 1 in the country in giving up 2s. They’re really hard to get to the rim. Once you start to dribble, they’re flying at you. So you’re going to have to hit some 3s to loosen it up. We have to do better.”