Oklahoma's rugged basketball schedule includes pair of top 10 matchups
  • Updated
Porter Moser coaches from the bench

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser will try to lead his team to a victory over visiting Texas Tech on Wednesday.

 Kathleen Batten, AP

College basketball coaches always pursue a “complete” game.

A perfect performance with offensive execution and defensive tenacity can be a goal but is rarely discovered.

“I think every coach in the country would tell you that hasn’t happened,” Oklahoma’s Porter Moser said on Tuesday. “A complete game is really hard.”

OU has lost seven of eight contests and will try to fix things against No. 9 Texas Tech on Wednesday. Game time is 8 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center.

Moser was asked the last time that his team put together anything close to a complete game.

“I loved the Arkansas game because the crowd got into it and they tried to punch back a couple of times and we answered the bell a couple of times,” Moser said. “We made some shots. Jalen Hill made a big shot in the corner. Tanner (Groves) had a big 3. I remember the shots we hit … guys were playing their roles and not trying to do things they couldn’t do. That game stuck out in my mind.”

Before the calendar flipped to 2022, the Sooners were 10-2 including the impressive 88-66 triumph over then-No. 10 Arkansas. Since then, OU has won only three of its past 11 contests.

The schedule doesn’t lighten. After Wednesday’s contest against the Red Raiders, the Sooners will have to play at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.

“I think the guys have said ‘now is the time’ for a handful of games. They know how big every game is. They also know how opportunistic they can be,” Moser said. “This week we’ve got No. 8 and No. 9, followed by Texas who will be No. 8 or 9 next week after their win (on Monday over KU).

“So every game, you’re — I know we keep talking about this — but they’re opportunities. We’ve got some good games on our resume. You start to get a couple more. That’s the thing I hope everyone looks at in March.”

OU (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) struggled knocking down shots against the Oklahoma State. The Sooners managed to shoot only 37.7%, their second-lowest output this season.

“You have to fight through it. Some of our guys’ shooting percentages aren’t indicative of what they can do, so you have to keep getting to the gym. Stay confident, play to their strengths,” Moser said. “When you’re playing these elite defenses, look at it. They’re switching. It’s hard to get to the rim against Texas Tech. I think they’re No. 1 in the country in giving up 2s. They’re really hard to get to the rim. Once you start to dribble, they’re flying at you. So you’re going to have to hit some 3s to loosen it up. We have to do better.”

Jalen Hill says the team is remaining confident through the struggles.

“As much as we've lost these last couple of games, we can go on a seven- or eight-game win streak and get us right back into the tournament,” Hill said. “We still believe in ourselves. You're going to see us out there working hard, putting our all into these practices and games and never giving up."

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

No. 9 Texas Tech at Oklahoma

8 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN; KTBZ-1430

Records: Texas Tech 18-5, 7-3 Big 12; Oklahoma 13-10, 3-7

Tags

