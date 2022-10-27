Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings' freshman growth measured in maturity, big hits and family support

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Robert Spears-Jennings has had a wild 11 months.

Saturday marks the 11-month anniversary of meeting with interim Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops during a hastily scheduled recruiting visit after the Sooners were rocked by Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure.

The former Broken Arrow High School star was also courted to honor his verbal commitment to OU by Roy Manning, who reportedly was also recruiting for USC at the same time. Manning is now on Riley’s staff at the Pac-12 school.

After arriving on OU’s campus, Spears-Jennings was introduced to life as a college football player. He went through strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt’s rough workouts (“I made it, so I feel I did pretty good,” he said with a smile.). He thought he knew how to play defensive back. His footwork told him otherwise, he admitted.

In a 52-42 win against Kansas, Spears-Jennings received his most extensive play at free safety. He finished with four tackles — doubling his career total in one game — and now has plenty of confidence heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup at Iowa State.

“Robert’s got a great future ahead of him. Incredibly bright, he’s tough, he’s got great size as we’ve seen our last game in particular. We’ve seen it in the last few weeks of practice, really since our trip once we got back from Nebraska, just his mindset has changed,” OU coach Brent Venables said.

“I think he showed up with a different sense of purpose to what he’s doing and realized that, you know, the man in the mirror is the only thing that’s kept him back from being his best.”

It’s difficult when you are a high school star and your career is reset with the transition to college. Things aren’t as easy. It was tough, Spears-Jennings said, waiting to contribute to his team.

“It’s a little hard, but just knowing the guys ahead of you have put in work too — put in more work than you — it’s a respect thing, really,” Spears-Jennings said earlier this week.

He has leaned on older safeties like Key Lawrence for advice and training. He’s also hanging around other freshmen like Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams to walk through the process in lockstep.

Spears-Jennings’ first opportunity to play was in the TCU contest. He’s also had snaps against Texas and Kansas.

What was it like the first time he got on the field with the defense against the Horned Frogs?

“OK, I know I can do this,” Spears-Jennings said he told himself. “Because at first, I was nervous. This is my first year to ever play safety. I’m just trying to fill in those shoes. I feel like I can really do this.”

He proved he has the physical part down.

Against the Jayhawks, quarterback Jason Bean was scrambling for yardage and raced toward his sideline. Spears-Jennings met him and planted him with a hard hit.

“I was a spy player and Venables said once he escaped the pocket, go attack. I just had to keep my leverage and make the hit,” Spears-Jennings said. “That was my biggest thing — don’t mess up. That’s what was going through my mind — don’t mess up.”

How much will Spears-Jennings play in the future? It’s unknown, but he has already made his mark.

Venables said the freshman defensive back has been needed at safety with Lawrence missing games as well as injuries suffered by Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon.

“His emergence has certainly helped that position group. They’ve got a great, great future for him,” Venables said.

He’s learning about leadership during tough times. It’s been a long time since the Sooners were sitting around the .500 mark this deep in the season.

“They are just showing me what real leadership is because even though we are losing, we still got leaders like Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles, Daniel Parker. They’re still holding everyone’s head up high,” Spears-Jennings said.

He will never forget where he came from. He said he has attended three Broken Arrow games this season and maintains communication.

Spears-Jennings is also thankful for his parents.

“I talk to them every day. They’ve been at every game,” he said. “This is a blessing to have them. They are making sacrifices to this day and all my love goes to them.”

What’s his goal for the final five regular-season games?

“Just trying to make a name for myself,” he said. “That’s really it. Most safeties have names for themselves. I’m trying to be that freshman that the fans know what’s coming in upcoming years.”