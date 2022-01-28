 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma's rivalry week continues with Saturday showdown against Texas
OU women's basketball

Oklahoma's rivalry week continues with Saturday showdown against Texas

  • Updated
Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams playing Baylor

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson (30) and Madi Williams will play their second rivalry game this week when the Sooners host Texas.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Jan. 26, 2022 video. It is OU’s largest margin of victory over the Cowgirls since a 95-62 win over the Cowgirls on March 7, 2010. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

No. 9 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Records: Texas 15-3, 5-2 Big 12; Oklahoma 17-3, 6-2

Three storylines

Rivalry renewed: Oklahoma will look for a rivalry sweep when it hosts Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners captured an impressive 84-58 win over Oklahoma State Wednesday, marking the largest margin of victory in that series since 2010. If OU beats Texas, it would be the first victory over a top-10 opponent since the Sooners beat the then-No. 8 Horns in 2017.

Sharing the wealth: Liz Scott’s career-high 22 points in the Bedlam victory made her the fifth different player to lead the Sooners in scoring during a game. Taylor Robertson (eight times) and Madi Williams (seven) have led OU in scoring the most this year.

Welcome back: Oklahoma freshman Kelbie Washington had six assists in the Bedlam win. It was her first appearance after missing three games. She has 77 assists in 17 games, which is a 4.5 assists per game average.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

