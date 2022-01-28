Oklahoma's rivalry week continues with Saturday showdown against Texas

No. 9 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Records: Texas 15-3, 5-2 Big 12; Oklahoma 17-3, 6-2

Three storylines

Rivalry renewed: Oklahoma will look for a rivalry sweep when it hosts Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners captured an impressive 84-58 win over Oklahoma State Wednesday, marking the largest margin of victory in that series since 2010. If OU beats Texas, it would be the first victory over a top-10 opponent since the Sooners beat the then-No. 8 Horns in 2017.

Sharing the wealth: Liz Scott’s career-high 22 points in the Bedlam victory made her the fifth different player to lead the Sooners in scoring during a game. Taylor Robertson (eight times) and Madi Williams (seven) have led OU in scoring the most this year.

Welcome back: Oklahoma freshman Kelbie Washington had six assists in the Bedlam win. It was her first appearance after missing three games. She has 77 assists in 17 games, which is a 4.5 assists per game average.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

