Oklahoma's reward for starting with nine straight wins? A much-needed week off

NORMAN — And on the 10th week, Oklahoma’s football team will rest.
After nine straight victories — including Saturday’s 52-21 win against visiting Texas Tech — the program finally has reached their bye week. The team will get to reset physically and mentally before a November grind that includes three games against tough Big 12 opponents.
OU looked like a team that has won 17 consecutive games dating back to last season against the Red Raiders. Things were clicking on all sides of the football.
“I thought the guys were mentally in a really, really good place coming into this one,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “You kind of get these, not hunches but you’re around your team enough you kind of feel… I felt like we were getting to play really well, I really did. Nothing magical, just a credit to the guys for the way they competed this week in practice. They took that to another level and it showed.
“I’m proud of the win, proud of the way we played. We’ll get into the bye week and get some work done, get a couple guys back healthy, a couple more key contributors back pretty quick. And get ready for our favorite month of the year.”
Three things we learned about the Sooners:
Championship November
Nik Bonitto mentioned November before the game clock was extinguished against the Red Raiders.
“It’s time for Championship November. Coach (Bennie) Wylie was like, ‘I’m already in Championship November,’” Isaiah Thomas said. “The older guys that have been here and the coaches know. It’s just a different aura around here. Different environment, different atmosphere. For us as a team, we have to play our best ball because it’s what we do here.”
Oklahoma has not lost a November football game since Riley’s arrival as offensive coordinator in the 2015 season.
OU will play at Baylor (Nov. 13), host Iowa State (Nov. 20) and end the regular season with a trip to Oklahoma State (Nov. 27).
Key Lawrence, coming off a solid game at cornerback, is a transfer from Tennessee. It will be his first November with the Sooners.
“Of course, my teammates have told me a lot about championship November and how we compete,” Lawrence said. “Actually this week, we cranked it up a lot, just by understanding that it’s time for us to flip that switch. I think we made that impact today and we got on a good run today.”
Finally a week off
Thomas said the Sooners’ off week comes “100% at the right time.”
Oklahoma opened the season against visiting Tulane on Sept. 4. Since then, it’s been week-to-week work.
“Everything happens for a reason. For us to play this well and to have a bye week after this to prepare for the next game we have. And to have a feel-good week, not to have anything lackadaisical or anything like that, so to speak,” Thomas said. “To know we played the best we’ve played all season, performance-wise. Also having an extra week to prepare and to rest and get our body right gives us a chance to play like how we did today, but better. It’s exciting.
“Right time, perfect time. I wouldn’t question it at all.”
Added Justin Broiles: “Now we’ve just gotta shift our focus. Not even so much shift our focus, whatever our schedule is like. Whatever we have planned, whether it’s a practice, whether it’s a recovery session, we shift our focus and we attack the same recovery with the same amount of focus we would the practice field.”
Big names back
Delarrin Turner-Yell and Jalen Redmond made returns to the defense Saturday.
Their presence was felt — and likely needed — as the team prepares for its toughest stretch of games.
“In terms of just having Trouble (Turner-Yell) back, it helps a lot because you know you have better experience back. And then on top of the type of player he is, one thing that we can expect from 32 is that he’s going to run fast to the ball, he’s going to strain, he’s going to come and put his hat on people, and he’s going to shoot his shot every single down,” OU defensive back Pat Fields said.
Redmond had to work hard to get back to the field, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said, not only after his latest injury but also the COVID season.
“We’re going to ask a lot of him here in this last month, no doubt about it. And obviously, the guys around him have to play to a standard as well,” Grinch said. “But I think it’s also a visual for those inside guys, the rep count goes a little bit the other way for you. The idea being that you played that much better football, and you also practice that much better, not knowing you’re going to share those reps.
“There’s one more slice to the pie type of deal. We’re very excited, seeing 31 (Redmond) out there makes you awfully happy out there.”