Oklahoma's players, coaches ready to transition from pomp and circumstance to sweat-filled workouts of summer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s next wave of football players will report to campus during the first week of June.

High school signees like Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams and Union’s Jayden Davis will report for their initial days of college. Transfer portal commitments Davis Beville (Pitt quarterback) and Javian Hester (Missouri wide receiver) also will be ready to call Norman their new home.

“We all have stayed in contact with them,” OU coach Brent Venables said during Thursday’s OU Coaches Caravan stop in downtown Oklahoma City. “Some of them, we’re just adding and I don’t think I can talk about them yet. Some of them we’ve signed and they’ve come to visit us on their own in the spring.

“We’re counting on them. There’s nobody that we’re not counting on.”

Thursday marked the final of seven tour stops for Oklahoma’s new football coach. The barnstorming tour took him from Duncan to Tulsa and Wichita to Houston.

The outreach finished with a packed house inside the Omni Hotel, where the pep band serenaded and cheerleaders greeted fans at the ballroom door.

The pomp and circumstance will quickly sidestep for summer workouts, which transitions to fall camp and then the Sept. 3 season opener against UTEP.

OU had at least 15 newcomers go through spring drills, including 10 high school graduates.

“The excitement is real. It’s not any different than any year,” Venables said during an 18-minute session with reporters. “When I say that, I’m not talking about the excitement and enthusiasm with the changing of the sail, so to speak.

“The newness of I’m going to college, first time. Anxiousness and anticipation of that is always a really fun time. Going to college is all about transformation, going from boyhood to manhood. When you are dealing with college football, that is part of the transformation, too.”

Venables spoke about recruiting visits. While prospects were prepared to talk football, the OU coach threw them a curve ball.

He’d ask them what they were like as a 13- or 14-year-old.

“They’re sitting on that couch and they smile right away. Not shaving, don’t know how to drive a car. Don’t even know how to talk to a girl. Certainly, I’m not confident. I was weak. Immature,” Venables said. “There is transformation there. Now tell me about where you are at now.

“When they come to college, it’s going to be the same thing. Same anxiousness. Same maturation, same transformation. We’re in that business. That’s one of the funnest parts of being a coach — to be a part of that transformation. There is a lot to be excited about for everybody.”

Jaren Kanak was one of OU’s top signees in the 2022 recruiting class. Like many of his teammates, Kanak went home for a three- or four-week period to spend time with family and friends before returning for a busy summer of academics and football.

“I just called him to see what’s going on in Hays, Kansas. He just finished walking across the stage (for his high-school graduation),” Venables said. “A lot of our current players, they don’t realize. They have to close that chapter. Dot the i's, cross the t's. Take pictures. Watch mom cry again. That’s really cool. He’s having a blast.

“He cannot wait. (He said) I’m kind of bored, ready to go to work. I was like how come you don’t send me those workout videos anymore? He was like that goes without saying. That’s a given. You know what I’m doing. I don’t need to video that and send it to you," Venables added with a smile.

Venables cannot discuss specific commitments from portal players like quarterbacks Beville and General Booty (Tyler Junior College) or wide receivers Hester and LV Bunkley-Shelton (Arizona State).

But he did mention the importance of the experienced newcomers.

“We need depth at that (quarterback) position. We need some guys to come in and compete and make everyone better,” Venables said. “I think we added value in doing so. Experience was critical to help to give some time to other guys to grow and mature as well. We definitely made ourselves better there.

“Again, receiver, experience. Size and speed and maturity, physical and mental. All those things. I’m really excited about the guys we were able to add late.”

