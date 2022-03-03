 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

Oklahoma's pitching staff remains solid during baseball season's early portion

Record: 5-2

Looking ahead: For the third consecutive weekend, the Sooners will play games inside a Major League Baseball stadium. OU will play three games inside Houston’s Minute Maid Park. OU will play LSU (3 p.m., Friday), UCLA (11 a.m., Saturday) and Tennessee (11 a.m., Sunday).

Looking back: The Sooners defeated Wichita State 6-2 in their home opener before taking two of three games against Northwestern State at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park. That series was moved from Norman to Arlington due to weather.

Notable: Chazz Martinez was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week and Collegiate Baseball’s national player of the week. … Jake Bennett continues to shine with 11 strikeouts through 6.1 innings on Friday. … Jackson Nicklaus, a true freshman, had his first three career hits this weekend including a two-run homer on Sunday night. … OU’s stolen-base total has reached 22 steals through seven games. The program finished with 46 steals last year.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

