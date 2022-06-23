Oklahoma's pitching blueprint is ideal for a national championship run

Oklahoma couldn’t script a better blueprint for the Men’s College World Series.

The pitching staff — effective through three wins — is rested and ready heading into the best-of-3 championship series against Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, the Rebels burned ace Dylan DeLucia in a 2-0 win over Arkansas on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. opener.

OU starters Jake Bennett, Cade Horton and David Sandlin have stayed on schedule thanks to the victories, including Sandlin’s seven-inning, 12-strikeout performance against Texas A&M on Wednesday.

“It's huge. Now Bennett can go on a full week's rest. They're used to doing that,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Any time you get them off that, you kind of worry about it a little bit. We actually threw a bullpen for Bennett just in case he had to throw (Thursday) just to stay ahead of the game.

“Then Horton will have a full game's rest of going into his outing probably the second game. Then we'll just get a cowboy hat and pull names out of it after that and go from there.”

Johnson has used the cowboy hat analogy often during the postseason to refer to how his late father used to pay bills. All the ones due were thrown into a hat and whatever was chosen was then paid.

Johnson’s hat has been full these days. There’s been little need to go deep in the Sooners’ bullpen. The only relievers thrown during the MWCS has been closer Trevin Michael (6⅔ innings) and Jaret Godman (1).

Johnson’s forte is handling pitchers and he’s been impressed with the staff’s attitude.

“They really have been selfless. Chazz (Martinez) is biting at the bullet to go down in the bullpen. You can see him getting ready for whatever inning it was. It was going into the seventh, and we had a list of guys that we could … we were going to use him in that list,” Johnson said following the 5-1 win over the Aggies. “Then when he got to the eighth inning, I was going to go with Trevin because the matchups were better for Trevin than it was for Chazz, and he hadn't thrown, and Chazz is one of our better arms.

“We have to keep telling those guys, hey, finish. Finish. Keep looking at it. Keep working at it. Keep dreaming, doing all those little bitty things that get those guys out there on the mound.”

Jimmy Crooks is OU’s catcher. What’s been the key to the staff’s success?

“Like Skip and David preach, throwing the first strike was the key with them. That's with every pitcher,” Crooks said.

Johnson credited his catcher for the team’s pitching success.

“I think it's missed from the catching standpoint. The leadership that he provides, the comfort when he goes to the mound and either chews their butt out or gets them fired up or makes them execute pitches. I think that leadership from the catching standpoint is what is really needed,” the Oklahoma coach said.

“I've had guys in the past that were really good at that, and we work really hard on that as a staff to teach that. Coach (Clay) Overcash works with the catchers and does a great job of teaching that leadership quality.

“Those guys know that Jimmy cares about them because they know he will put his body in front of you, he will play hurt. He is just a baseball player, and he is a prospect too.”

Johnson’s focus will remain on the intangibles, which he described after the Sooners’ opening-game win over Texas A&M last Friday.

“Every coach in this World Series can go out and evaluate if a guy can throw hard, have a good breaking ball or whatever, but it's the differences, every coach is trying to find the guys with the intangibles, the guys that pitch with their head and their heart and their gut,” Johnson said. “That's really what it's about. Pitch with your head and your heart, at the end of the day.”

