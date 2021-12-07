Oklahoma's Pat Fields, a Union High School graduate, recognized as finalist for "Academic Heisman"

“A lot of times the school district doesn’t have the money to fund things like that. So I want to expose them to that as well as financial literacy. I want to begin to prep kids for things like how to dress professionally, how to wear a suit, how to match your clothing, how to conduct yourself in an interview, mannerisms, dinner etiquette.

“Those are all things that I'm still learning to this day. I'm still learning how to put a suit together, what to do at a dinner and things like that. So I just want to expose kids as many of those things early on as possible.”

Fields has also founded “Town Business,” a financial literacy seminar for high school football student-athletes about budgeting, money management, credit and personal branding.

He also founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship in collaboration with the OU National Black Alumni Association to establish an endowment to provide scholarships for underrepresented and lower-income students from Tulsa.