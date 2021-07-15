Oklahoma's nonconference schedule includes Dec. 11 game against Arkansas in BOK Center

The Porter Moser era will begin with an Oklahoma basketball nonconference schedule that includes a Dec. 11 game against Arkansas inside the BOK Center.
The OU-Arkansas game was originally was scheduled to play last season, but was paused due to COVID.
The Sooners will begin with a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Rogers State and face an 11-game nonconference slate that also includes home games against Florida and Butler and a road contest at Auburn.
"Our non-conference schedule gives us an amazing opportunity to play high-level games both home and away from Norman," Moser said in a statement. "The Big East-Big 12 Battle with Butler at home, Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge as well as games against Arkansas, Central Florida and Florida highlight a phenomenal schedule."
OU’s complete schedule with conference games, tip times and TV information will be released at a later date.
Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule
Nov. 1: Rogers State (exhibition)
Nov. 9: Northwestern State
Nov. 12: UTSA
Nov 18-21: at Myrtle Beach Invitational
Nov. 24: Houston Baptist
Nov. 27: at Central Florida
Dec. 1: Florida
Dec. 7: Butler
Dec. 11: Arkansas (in Tulsa)
Dec. 19: UT Arlington
Dec. 22: Alcorn State
Jan. 29: at Auburn