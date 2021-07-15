Oklahoma's nonconference schedule includes Dec. 11 game against Arkansas in BOK Center

The Porter Moser era will begin with an Oklahoma basketball nonconference schedule that includes a Dec. 11 game against Arkansas inside the BOK Center.

The OU-Arkansas game was originally was scheduled to play last season, but was paused due to COVID.

The Sooners will begin with a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Rogers State and face an 11-game nonconference slate that also includes home games against Florida and Butler and a road contest at Auburn.

"Our non-conference schedule gives us an amazing opportunity to play high-level games both home and away from Norman," Moser said in a statement. "The Big East-Big 12 Battle with Butler at home, Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge as well as games against Arkansas, Central Florida and Florida highlight a phenomenal schedule."

OU’s complete schedule with conference games, tip times and TV information will be released at a later date.

Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule

Nov. 1: Rogers State (exhibition)

Nov. 9: Northwestern State

Nov. 12: UTSA

Nov 18-21: at Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 24: Houston Baptist