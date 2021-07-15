 Skip to main content
Oklahoma's nonconference schedule includes Dec. 11 game against Arkansas in BOK Center
Oklahoma's nonconference schedule includes Dec. 11 game against Arkansas in BOK Center

Oklahoma announces 11 nonconference games

Oklahoma will play 11 nonconference games in the first year of the Porter Moser era.

 Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

The Porter Moser era will begin with an Oklahoma basketball nonconference schedule that includes a Dec. 11 game against Arkansas inside the BOK Center.

The OU-Arkansas game was originally was scheduled to play last season, but was paused due to COVID.

The Sooners will begin with a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Rogers State and face an 11-game nonconference slate that also includes home games against Florida and Butler and a road contest at Auburn.

"Our non-conference schedule gives us an amazing opportunity to play high-level games both home and away from Norman," Moser said in a statement. "The Big East-Big 12 Battle with Butler at home, Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge as well as games against Arkansas, Central Florida and Florida highlight a phenomenal schedule."

OU’s complete schedule with conference games, tip times and TV information will be released at a later date.

Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule

Nov. 1: Rogers State (exhibition)

Nov. 9: Northwestern State

Nov. 12: UTSA

Nov 18-21: at Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 24: Houston Baptist

Nov. 27: at Central Florida

Dec. 1: Florida

Dec. 7: Butler

Dec. 11: Arkansas (in Tulsa)

Dec. 19: UT Arlington

Dec. 22: Alcorn State

Jan. 29: at Auburn

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

