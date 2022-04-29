Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah scooped up in NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah had their NFL dreams come true on Friday night.

Bonitto was a second-round selection by the Denver Broncos, and Asamoah was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft.

The draft will be completed on Saturday when rounds four through seven are selected from Las Vegas. The fast-paced process will begin at 11 a.m.

A number of players with local ties — including Memorial High School graduate Isaiah Thomas from Oklahoma and Wagoner’s Malcolm Rodriguez from Oklahoma State — hope their names get announced.

Bonitto was the first Oklahoma player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Sooners’ outside linebacker was chosen by the Denver Broncos. He was the second round’s final selection and taken No. 64 overall.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett explained why his team took Bonitto.

“This game is about the quarterbacks in this league and if you can affect a quarterback,” Hackett said. “There are some good quarterbacks in the (AFC West) and we have to get after them. He can rush, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Bonitto finished the 2021 season with a team-high 15 tackles for loss and finished with seven sacks. A three-year starter, he ended with 117 career stops including 32 tackles for loss.

Bonitto, who was an early opt-out of the Alamo Bowl, said his goal was to help his family.

“Just the work in that I was putting in, you know, for the combine, Pro Day … that was one thing in the back of my mind is my mom, my brother,” Bonitto said during OU’s Pro Day. “I got to help them out, pave the way for my brother. I don’t want my mom to ever have to work again. And so that went into my mindset every day going into training and making sure I knew the numbers to hit.”

Asamoah was selected just two picks behind Bonitto. The OU linebacker was the 66th player taken overall.

Asamoah ended last season with an OU-best 90 tackles and forced two fumbles. He started in 10 of the 12 games last season and, like Bonitto, didn’t play in the bowl victory against Oregon.

Mike Sholiton, the Vikings’ director of college scouting, said Asamoah’s name came up numerous times during team discussions, and added coaches were excited when he was still on the board when the third round began.

“Brian is a tone setter,” Sholiton said. “He’s a run-and-hit linebacker that can cover and can blitz. He hopefully can add something very special to our very talented linebacker group.”

Asamoah was asked during OU’s Pro Day what his future employer would get from him.

“Athleticism and speed,” he said. “I feel like I also possess the ability to lock my man down in front of me. I got a lot of coverage snaps this year guarding the running back and really didn’t give up a lot in that coverage aspect. Understanding that I’m a total three-down linebacker and having the ability to truly cover my man and really shut him down, that’s something I want my new city to understand.”

Tight end Jelani Woods, a former Oklahoma State player who transferred to Virginia, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. He was a second-round choice and the 73rd pick overall.

