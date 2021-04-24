Oklahoma's newcomers shine in annual spring football game

The scoreboard displayed a 30-29 victory for Oklahoma’s offense, but the end result wasn’t important to fans. The main enjoyment was watching many new faces make plays for a program saddled with high expectations.

No one gets that more than the football team. During a post-game huddle at midfield (which drew the biggest cheer when it was announced Drake Stoops would be awarded a scholarship), Riley told his team exactly how many days balance this game and fall camp.

“Coach Riley hit on it after the scrimmage today, he said we've got 104 days until we put pads on again, so what are we gonna do for those 104 days? That's kinda how I'm gonna look at it,” Rattler said. “I've got 104 days. Everybody on this team has 104 days to prepare and do what we have to do throughout the summer to reach those goals. We're not worried about any type of hype, anything.

“We're focused on us and what we control and that's what we've gotta stick with.”

The game capped a 15-day session of spring practices which began in mid-March. It was good work for a program that was denied the opportunity due to COVID last season.