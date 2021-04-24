Oklahoma's newcomers shine in annual spring football game

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s quarterback position — from the Bud Wilkinson days through the Lincoln Riley era — has always been under the microscope.
On Saturday, a newcomer at the spot made his Memorial Stadium debut, and Caleb Williams didn’t waste his first impression.
The freshman started his spring game with an 18-yard run and only threw one incompletion, finishing 10-of-11 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown, to delight an announced crowd of 22,700.
There’s plenty of room for improvement for Williams, OU coach Lincoln Riley says, but there’s now further proof that the quarterback room with enjoy depth entering the 2021 season with Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler returning for his second campaign.
Williams has been shielded from media requests, and that didn’t change following Saturday’s contest. But Rattler was asked about his counterpart’s first game wearing crimson-and-cream.
“He's doing a good job. He did a good job today with what Coach Riley was calling, just running the offense,” Rattler said. “I'd say my role with him, I feel like I'm the big bro. He looks off me and learns from me, and same with all the other guys … I'm not the oldest in the group, but out of all those young guys, I am the oldest. I feel like the big bro in there so I try to set the tone on the field and set the example.”
The scoreboard displayed a 30-29 victory for Oklahoma’s offense, but the end result wasn’t important to fans. The main enjoyment was watching many new faces make plays for a program saddled with high expectations.
No one gets that more than the football team. During a post-game huddle at midfield (which drew the biggest cheer when it was announced Drake Stoops would be awarded a scholarship), Riley told his team exactly how many days balance this game and fall camp.
“Coach Riley hit on it after the scrimmage today, he said we've got 104 days until we put pads on again, so what are we gonna do for those 104 days? That's kinda how I'm gonna look at it,” Rattler said. “I've got 104 days. Everybody on this team has 104 days to prepare and do what we have to do throughout the summer to reach those goals. We're not worried about any type of hype, anything.
“We're focused on us and what we control and that's what we've gotta stick with.”
The game capped a 15-day session of spring practices which began in mid-March. It was good work for a program that was denied the opportunity due to COVID last season.
“Our players handled the majority of the day well. There was some really good, clean football. I thought some young guys that stepped up and got some nerves out and made some plays and got a feel for what it's like to play in one of the great football stadiums in America,” Riley said. “It looks like we came out pretty injury-free. Overall, a successful day and a good cap to end our spring.”
While Caleb Williams led the Sooners with 61 rushing yards, Five-star freshman Mario Williams (no relation) had five receptions with a team-best 84 yards.
“He did some good things. Fumbled the reverse. Other than that, he made a great play, very competitive play down the field and honestly (defensive back) D.J. Graham made a great play too, it was pretty impressive honestly by both those guys,” Riley said. “I thought he did some nice things. He's had a pretty good spring. The majority of days have been productive days and he's certainly got some burst and some ability. I think everybody can see that. I'm excited what he can do and I think he's certainly going to have a chance to be a contributor for us.”
Tennessee transfer Eric Gray finished with four carries for 23 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run. It put a cap on a spring season that saw the running back make big strides.
“This offense has been great. That’s kinda why I ultimately chose to come here,” Gray said. “Getting to learn this offense this spring has been an unbelievable opportunity. Going through Coach Riley’s — he’s an unbelievable coach as well as Coach DeMarco (Murray). He’s taught me a lot about being a running back. You know he played at the pro level, teaching me how to be an NFL running back. Just being able to be out there with my guys and this offense has been great.”