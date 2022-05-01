Oklahoma's 'motivated' following first season under Jennie Baranczyk

Oklahoma had unknown expectations when Jennie Baranczyk took over the women’s basketball program one year ago.

Now, entering Summer 2022, the team is projected to be a Top 25 program and a strong contender for its first Big 12 title since 2009.

With nearly every player returning from the 25-9 campaign, what’s the team’s temperature?

“What a fun season last year for us to be able to just kind of get out there and go and then really try to manage some of the expectations,” Baranczyk said during last week’s Coaches Caravan visit to Cain’s Ballroom. “I know there was a bit of a roller coaster but also what a fun experience and a lot of learning lessons in one year.

“And so, at the end of the season, we all know we didn’t end how we wanted to end, but we do know that we’re pretty motivated … I’ve been nipping at our heels in this off-season to really get better.

“I think, from a senior leadership standpoint, we’re lucky enough to still have Madi Williams back, Taylor Robertson back, Ana Llanusa back … to have them come back and choose to come back, especially in this landscape, is huge. And to be as motivated as they are and to lead as well as they are, there’s really good things that’s going to happen next year.”

Llanusa, who suffered a knee injury early last season, is “ahead of schedule” with her rehabilitation.

“We will be competing in a foreign tour in August,” Baranczyk said. “I have no idea if she’ll be able to play but I know she’ll be able to do some elements of practice. She’s stepping in and able to do some workouts. She’s jumping. I think she’s even craving running … you can tell she’s really progressing.”

The transfer portal era has brought a new player to the Sooners roster.

Aubrey Joens, an Iowa State guard entering her junior season, announced she’s going to play at Oklahoma last season. She has 61 games experience and averaged 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season while also shooting 42% from the 3-point line.

She is the younger sister of Iowa State star Ashley Joens, who will play a fifth season next year due to the COVID rule. OU did lose one player when Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory chose to enter the portal. She is headed to Kansas State.

Does Baranczyk worry about recruiting her own players at a time when everything is open for movement?

“I don’t want to recruit our players to stay. I want to actually get to know our players, build relationships and really maximize what we can do here,” she said. “And I think there’s a difference in the intent behind it. And that’s the only thing that we can control, the culture that we really want to have.”

