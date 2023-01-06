Oklahoma's Marvin Mims announces decision to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Marvin Mims has always dreamed of playing in the NFL.

On Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma wide receiver took a huge step toward that goal.

Mims, one of the most prolific receivers in Sooners history, announced he is bypassing his remaining college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Sooner Nation, thank you for making a 17-year-old boy's dreams come true! The endless support and love will never be taken for granted. Y'all made me realize what being a Sooner truly means. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mims posted on social media.

Mims ends his career with the eighth-most receiving yards in Oklahoma history. He registered 2,398 yards during his three seasons with the Sooners.

Mims averaged 19.5 yards per reception during his three-year career, which is the most since Keith Jackson averaged 23.7 yards per catch during his career (1984-87). He led the team in receiving yards during his three seasons. He ranks third in school history with 19 receptions of at least 40 yards.

Before the Cheez-It Bowl, Mims was asked about his desire to play in the NFL.

“It’s a pretty big dream. I grew up a (New Orleans) Saints fan. All of my family’s from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so huge Saints fans,” Mims said. “I kind of converted to a (Dallas) Cowboys fan in middle school. It’s just a dream, just to be able to play on the brightest stage where the best players play.

“It’s a huge thing and to be able to have this decision, it’s a huge blessing in my life.”

Mims said he’d received his NFL draft grade but didn’t share what he learned.

“I have gotten it back and it kind of helps. Btu at the same time, I’ve talked to a lot of people and it’s kind of like the same stuff as I’ve heard talking to people,” Mims said. “So at the end of the day, it honestly didn’t even matter much. I’m still thinking about it with my parents and family.

Mims was asked for his favorite game with the Sooners. It was an easy remembrance for the Frisco Lone Star (Texas) High School graduate.

“Of course, I’m going to go with Texas in 2021. That’s a very special one,” Mims said.

The Sooners were trailing 28-7 after the first quarter before rallying for an improbable 55-48 win. Mims had five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns in that contest, including an acrobatic 52-yard touchdown catch on third-and-19. Mims’ left foot barely stayed on the field before grabbing the ball.

Mims also mentioned last year’s postseason game.

Oklahoma defeated Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl.

The Sooners were trying to settle following Lincoln Riley’s hasty departure as head coach. Legendary coach Bob Stoops led the program through the Alamo Bowl win while incoming coach Brent Venables watched from the sideline.

“Just the whole bowl experience was pretty special just because of what we went through then,” Mims said.

Photos: Wide receiver Marvin Mims' career so far