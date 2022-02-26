Oklahoma's Marvin Johnson, Bedlam's newest hero, has moment that he'll talk about 'forever'

NORMAN — Bedlam heroes can emerge from anywhere.
Marvin Johnson introduced himself during his lone appearance in the rivalry game during Oklahoma’s 66-62 overtime win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson’s steal and breakaway layup provided the game’s final points and secured the Big 12 victory at the Lloyd Noble Center.
“We were like ‘he’s an Oklahoma young man. He’s fought through a lot. He’s older. We need him,’” OU coach Porter Moser said of the super senior. “We keep talking about older guys. He’s older and he made some big plays. No bigger than the one on the steal on the out-of-bounds play and then bringing it up full court.”
Johnson, who is from Ardmore and also played at Edmond North High School, grew up familiar with Bedlam. An Eastern Illinois transfer, this was the only time he’ll play the Cowboys. He was injured with a high ankle sprain in the first meeting this season and OSU isn’t eligible to play in next month’s Big 12 Tournament.
“(This win) actually means everything to me,” said Johnson, who played a season-high 30 minutes after C.J. Noland sat out with a tweaked knee. “Growing up in Oklahoma, I always grew up watching the Bedlam game. And being an Oklahoma kid, you either wanted to go to OU or OSU.
“Playing in that game and being able to help my team out is big. I’m going to be able to talk about that forever.”
OU (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) led 66-64 with 17.7 seconds remaining in overtime. Oklahoma State called timeout for an inbounds play to either tie or take the lead.
Johnson intercepted an inbounds pass intended for Bryce Thompson and went coast-to-coast for a game-clinching layup.
“I saw him trying to seal me off. When he was sealing me, I let go and released. When I released, he fell a little bit and I saw the pass and jumped on top of the ball and took off,” Johnson said.
Oklahoma has lost its fair share of close games this season. Overtime wasn’t much of a consideration when the Sooners led 52-43 with 2:40 remaining.
The Cowboys ended regulation with an 11-2 run, capped by Moussa Cisse’s dunk with 10 seconds left.
OU was troubled by turnovers and missed shots (including misfires by Jordan Goldwire and Tanner Groves near the buzzer) during the wild final moments.
The Sooners have been plagued by close losses all season but found a way to capture a home win.
“They fought. They stayed with it. That’s what we needed. We needed some confidence that we could turn it when something doesn’t go our way in these close games,” Moser said. “We’ve lost a bunch of close games. It was really well-needed for these guys.
“Literally that’s all my thought is. I know it’s a huge game for a lot of reasons with Bedlam, but this team, right now, in this moment, needed that win to stay alive and keep moving forward.”
Oklahoma led 29-19 at intermission thanks to a pesky defense. OSU only shot 25% (6-of-24) in the first half.
“I’d like to go back and watch the film and figure out why we didn’t start out better. I’m sure it had to do a lot with them. They were clearly the more physically aggressive team to start the game,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said.
Tanner Groves scored 14 points to lead the Sooners. Goldwire and Umoja Gibson had 13 points, while Johnson and Jacob Groves had 10 each.
Avery Anderson scored a game-high 25 points for the Cowboys, who dropped to 13-15, 6-10).
Moser described the postgame locker room.
“Exhaustion, ecstasy, relief, joy. Much needed. All of those emotions were going through us. They were exhausted. Mentally and physically. Man, did they need it. They just had pure joy on their face, pure relief on their face. And then we ended with pure edge on our face. Pure edge,” Moser said.
“(It was like) let’s go, let’s stack this, let’s stack this. That was how it ended, and that was the last emotion we talked about.”
OKLAHOMA 66, OKLAHOMA ST. 62 (OT)
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-15): Ka.Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 2-3 4, Anderson 7-15 8-8 25, Likekele 3-8 0-0 6, Thompson 4-11 0-1 9, Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Cisse 5-7 2-2 12, B.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Newton 0-2 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 22-58 13-17 62.
OKLAHOMA (15-14): T.Groves 4-10 4-5 14, Hill 1-4 4-7 6, Gibson 5-10 1-2 13, Goldwire 4-10 4-7 13, J.Groves 4-7 0-0 10, Johnson 4-10 2-2 10, Cortes 0-2 0-0 0, Chargois 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 15-23 66.
Halftime: OU 29-19. 3-Point Goals: OSU 5-15 (Anderson 3-5, Thompson 1-4, Walker 1-5, B.Williams 0-1), OU 7-21 (J.Groves 2-4, T.Groves 2-4, Gibson 2-7, Goldwire 1-3, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out: Cisse, J.Groves. Rebounds: OSU 34 (Cisse 10), OU 39 (T.Groves 10). Assists: OSU 8 (Likekele 4), OU 10 (T.Groves 4). Total Fouls: OSU 21, OU 16. A: 10,156 (11,562).