Oklahoma's Marvin Johnson, Bedlam's newest hero, has moment that he'll talk about 'forever'

“Playing in that game and being able to help my team out is big. I’m going to be able to talk about that forever.”

OU (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) led 66-64 with 17.7 seconds remaining in overtime. Oklahoma State called timeout for an inbounds play to either tie or take the lead.

Johnson intercepted an inbounds pass intended for Bryce Thompson and went coast-to-coast for a game-clinching layup.

“I saw him trying to seal me off. When he was sealing me, I let go and released. When I released, he fell a little bit and I saw the pass and jumped on top of the ball and took off,” Johnson said.

Oklahoma has lost its fair share of close games this season. Overtime wasn’t much of a consideration when the Sooners led 52-43 with 2:40 remaining.

The Cowboys ended regulation with an 11-2 run, capped by Moussa Cisse’s dunk with 10 seconds left.

OU was troubled by turnovers and missed shots (including misfires by Jordan Goldwire and Tanner Groves near the buzzer) during the wild final moments.

The Sooners have been plagued by close losses all season but found a way to capture a home win.