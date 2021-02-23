Oklahoma's Manhattan misery continues with ninth straight loss at Kansas State

“The ball was in Austin’s hands to either get a quick 2 or if he had the chance to pull up. He made the decision to pull up but he didn’t get it down,” Kruger said.

Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5 Big 12) had a slow start after intermission for the second consecutive game. The Wildcats scored nine of the first 11 points in the second half to break away from a 29-all game at halftime.

OU was able to overcome Iowa State’s rally from a 21-point deficit, but couldn’t bounce back from the early K-State surge.

“You need to come out after halftime with a better look than we have the past couple. It hasn’t been a problem on the year, but it cost us at Iowa State and it cost us again tonight. We have to come out with a little bit more fire to open the second half,” Kruger said.

Reaves scored a game-high 25 points. He also had 16 of his team’s final 19 points. De’Vion Harmon added 13 for the Sooners. The rest of the team only managed 19 points on 7-of-25 shooting from the field.

Oklahoma will host Oklahoma State on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.

