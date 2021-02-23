Oklahoma's Manhattan misery continues with ninth straight loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Bramlage Coliseum – with or without fans – remains a miserable place for Oklahoma’s basketball program.
For the ninth straight season, the No. 7 Sooners vacated the venue with a road defeat following Tuesday’s 62-57 setback to Kansas State.
The upset loss detoured OU’s dash to a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Sooners just one rung from a No. 2 seed in the 68-team field, but an unflattering performance against a Kansas State team that’s now 7-18 won’t help the team’s resume.
“(Oklahoma has) had a year where we’ve taken care of business and made progress. Unfortunately, it might take this to get our attention and make sure we do things better,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Too many possessions tonight where we didn’t do what we needed to do to secure a win on the road.”
The Sooners led 52-47 with five minutes remaining before going stale offensively. Meanwhile K-State’s Mike McGuirl blew up in during that same span, making three straight 3-pointers to shift the scoreboard the Wildcats’ favor.
OU’s Austin Reaves’ made back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 58-57 with 16.1 seconds remaining. After two free throws, Reaves missed on a potential game-tying 3-pointer to extinguish his team’s comeback hopes.
“The ball was in Austin’s hands to either get a quick 2 or if he had the chance to pull up. He made the decision to pull up but he didn’t get it down,” Kruger said.
Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5 Big 12) had a slow start after intermission for the second consecutive game. The Wildcats scored nine of the first 11 points in the second half to break away from a 29-all game at halftime.
OU was able to overcome Iowa State’s rally from a 21-point deficit, but couldn’t bounce back from the early K-State surge.
“You need to come out after halftime with a better look than we have the past couple. It hasn’t been a problem on the year, but it cost us at Iowa State and it cost us again tonight. We have to come out with a little bit more fire to open the second half,” Kruger said.
Reaves scored a game-high 25 points. He also had 16 of his team’s final 19 points. De’Vion Harmon added 13 for the Sooners. The rest of the team only managed 19 points on 7-of-25 shooting from the field.
Oklahoma will host Oklahoma State on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.