Oklahoma's leadership key to defeating Baylor, ending three-game losing streak

“Five captains, it’s a leadership group. And it’s gotta be those guys. Counting on them. None of them have had that leadership role before, but collectively I’m hoping they can do it together.”

OU (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped four of five games including an overtime setback at TCU and a defeat in the final seconds against No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday.

Goldwire isn’t concerned about the OU locker room. Everything remains in a good place, the super senior from Duke said.

“I think the tone in the locker room right now is just a bunch of guys that we still enjoying each other and having a good time, but we kind of understand the situation that we're in, the amount of games that we've dropped and I think I just see a push to want to get better,” Goldwire said. “We want to get a win.”

The Sooners will be without forward Ethan Chargois in Saturday’s game against the defending national champions. It’s the third consecutive contest that he’s missed.

Guard C.J. Noland likely won’t be available, Moser said. The freshman was in concussion protocol after the Kansas game, so the program is choosing to err on the side of caution, Moser added.