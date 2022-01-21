Oklahoma's leadership key to defeating Baylor, ending three-game losing streak

When adversity strikes a college basketball team, focus immediately shifts to team leadership.
How can things be fixed? How important is it not to panic? What needs to be said to remain positive?
Oklahoma has dropped three consecutive games heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. home contest against No. 5 Baylor.
First-year coach Porter Moser was asked on Friday how much he relies on older players during tough times.
“It’s everything. You want veterans who have been through it. You want guys to keep fighting back. Obviously disappointment, you lose some close games. But you don't have time to be disappointed. You’ve got to get past mad, past sad, you’ve got to move forward. How you move forward is great leadership internally,” Moser said. “We’ve got our coaches, nonstop energy, prepping, scouting. But bottom line is you need a locker room full of high-energy guys, believers, tough-minded that can bounce back from setbacks.”
OU’s team returned only three regular players — Jalen Hill, Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson — from last year’s roster. The trio had not had leadership roles going into the season.
“The new guys added in, they’re new. But you’ve got Tanner (Groves), who’s a five man and a lot of times fives aren’t the leaders, and you’ve got Jordan (Goldwire). So what we’ve done is try to make it a leadership by committee. Those five guys have been — when we’ve been really good, those five guys, it’s been pretty much the same starting five all year, so I’ve called on those five as like a leadership group, per se.
“Five captains, it’s a leadership group. And it’s gotta be those guys. Counting on them. None of them have had that leadership role before, but collectively I’m hoping they can do it together.”
OU (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped four of five games including an overtime setback at TCU and a defeat in the final seconds against No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday.
Goldwire isn’t concerned about the OU locker room. Everything remains in a good place, the super senior from Duke said.
“I think the tone in the locker room right now is just a bunch of guys that we still enjoying each other and having a good time, but we kind of understand the situation that we're in, the amount of games that we've dropped and I think I just see a push to want to get better,” Goldwire said. “We want to get a win.”
The Sooners will be without forward Ethan Chargois in Saturday’s game against the defending national champions. It’s the third consecutive contest that he’s missed.
Guard C.J. Noland likely won’t be available, Moser said. The freshman was in concussion protocol after the Kansas game, so the program is choosing to err on the side of caution, Moser added.
“The thing we’re missing about Ethan is Ethan was in a great groove. When he came in, he was really good at getting the offense going. He’d have games with four assists,” Moser said. “We’re missing that from Ethan. But we need some production. Pretty much our top two bench players, C.J. and Ethan, are going to be out.”
OU used an eight-man rotation against the Jayhawks with Akol Mawein playing some important minutes to replace Chargois. Bijan Cortes and Jacob Groves are getting more minutes. Alston Mason and Marvin Johnson may be available.
Baylor (16-2, 4-2) has won seven straight times against the Sooners including an 84-74 victory in Waco earlier this month.
This is the first time that OU will repeat a game against a conference foe.
“What it is is just different adjustments. You see how they guarded certain stuff, how they attacked certain stuff and vice versa,” Moser said. “Obviously, you’ve got a game sample of things that they’re gonna do against your defense, things you did against them. They’re gonna make adjustments, so it is about minor adjustments that way.”