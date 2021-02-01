Oklahoma's late rally falls short in defensive-minded battle at Texas Tech

Oklahoma didn’t bow down in the game’s waning moments.

The Sooners struggled offensively all evening, but wasted no time working out of trouble.

Jalen Hill scored a basket and Umoja Gibson knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 50-45. Elijah Harkless’ layup made it 50-47 with 1:31 remaining.

“A lot of good plays at that time,” Kruger said. “We made a couple of shots. We had a couple of steals during that time. We got right back into it. But, again, not quite enough in the end.

Fans for both squads probably agreed that it was an ugly first half of basketball.

Texas Tech entered the halftime locker room with a 25-18 lead.

Oklahoma has its lowest-scoring half of basketball this season. OU only managed seven baskets with no assists, which highlighted Reaves’ absence against a pesky Tech defense. The Sooners only shot 25.9% in the opening half.

De’Vion Harmon, who was named the Big 12’s co-player of the week, only managed two points in the opening 20 minutes.