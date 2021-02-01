Oklahoma's late rally falls short in defensive-minded battle at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Oklahoma took Texas Tech to the wire but could not get a much-needed defensive stop in the final minute of Monday’s 57-52 road loss to the Red Raiders.
The Big 12 setback snapped the Sooners’ five-game winning streak and spoiled a day that began with news of a No. 9 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll.
The Sooners pulled within 54-52 on Jalen Hill’s isolation basket with 24 seconds left, but the Red Raiders made free throws down the stretch to finish a season sweep over Oklahoma.
“You hate losing, but you love the fight and you love the competition,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Tech is good. Give them credit. Our guys tried and came up a little short.”
The Sooners (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) were without senior starters Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams for the second consecutive game because of COVID-19 protocols. Reaves is the Sooners’ top scorer (15.8 points) and assists leader (5.1).
Kruger said after the Tech game that Reaves was hit with contact tracing and is expected to return to practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Williams will miss Saturday’s home game against Iowa State and could rejoin the team next Monday.
No. 13 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4) jumped out to a 50-40 lead with 3:21 remaining after back-to-back 3-pointers by Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon.
Oklahoma didn’t bow down in the game’s waning moments.
The Sooners struggled offensively all evening, but wasted no time working out of trouble.
Jalen Hill scored a basket and Umoja Gibson knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 50-45. Elijah Harkless’ layup made it 50-47 with 1:31 remaining.
“A lot of good plays at that time,” Kruger said. “We made a couple of shots. We had a couple of steals during that time. We got right back into it. But, again, not quite enough in the end.
Fans for both squads probably agreed that it was an ugly first half of basketball.
Texas Tech entered the halftime locker room with a 25-18 lead.
Oklahoma has its lowest-scoring half of basketball this season. OU only managed seven baskets with no assists, which highlighted Reaves’ absence against a pesky Tech defense. The Sooners only shot 25.9% in the opening half.
De’Vion Harmon, who was named the Big 12’s co-player of the week, only managed two points in the opening 20 minutes.
“We had some looks around the rim that we didn’t finish, but still give the defense some credit for that, whether it be contested shots or making you rush a little bit,” Kruger said. “But yeah, we had a few there in the paint that we didn’t get to go down. As they did. You know, both teams were a little bit sped up offensively by the defenses and neither team finished as many opportunities as either would like.”
Gibson scored a team-high 14 points. Harmon added 12 and Brady Manek ended with 11 for OU, which finished with a season-low 33.3% shooting percentage.
Texas Tech was led by Shannon’s 15 points. Mac McClung, the Big 12’s second-leading scorer, was held to six points, all on free throws.
The Sooners will entertain Iowa State on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is 11 a.m.