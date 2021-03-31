Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks says opting out last season made him appreciate the game more

Watching Oklahoma football games was tough for Kennedy Brooks last fall.

The running back opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID concerns. This spring, he joined teammates Jalen Redmond and Stacey Wilkins in returning to the program.

Choosing to sit out was a family decision, Brooks told reporters via Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon.

“With COVID really high and everything, we chose the best just to sit out and for my health because we didn't really know anything about COVID, all the uncertainties, all the everything,” said Brooks, who was an All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2019.

“So we felt that it was best for me just to sit out and just be safe. My decision to come back, I really love the game. I really love playing at OU. I just wanted to play with my boys one more time just to be able to come back and just see what I can do.

Brooks will help stabilize a running backs room that lost Rhamondre Stevenson to the NFL draft. Brooks rushed for 1,056 yards in 2018 and 1,011 yards in 2019. He’s also totaled 18 rushing touchdowns.

He will join a position group that includes returners Marcus Major, Seth McGowan, Mikey Henderson as well as Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.