Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks says opting out last season made him appreciate the game more

Watching Oklahoma football games was tough for Kennedy Brooks last fall.
The running back opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID concerns. This spring, he joined teammates Jalen Redmond and Stacey Wilkins in returning to the program.
Choosing to sit out was a family decision, Brooks told reporters via Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon.
“With COVID really high and everything, we chose the best just to sit out and for my health because we didn't really know anything about COVID, all the uncertainties, all the everything,” said Brooks, who was an All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2019.
“So we felt that it was best for me just to sit out and just be safe. My decision to come back, I really love the game. I really love playing at OU. I just wanted to play with my boys one more time just to be able to come back and just see what I can do.
Brooks will help stabilize a running backs room that lost Rhamondre Stevenson to the NFL draft. Brooks rushed for 1,056 yards in 2018 and 1,011 yards in 2019. He’s also totaled 18 rushing touchdowns.
He will join a position group that includes returners Marcus Major, Seth McGowan, Mikey Henderson as well as Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.
“We have so many talented guys that left and just reloaded, honestly,” Brooks said. “So many great backs. Eric from Tennessee, he’s a dog. Then we have Mikey coming in from the H-Back, he’s doing good. We just reloaded. We have so many weapons and making us all better and compete and getting better every day.”
Getting back into the flow of things has been a process. It’s not easy for anyone to take a year off — including any practice opportunities — and try to return to an old form.
OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Brooks’ return this spring.
“You have a guy that's obviously played a lot of ball and is a very smart football player that you feel like will be able to get back into the swing of things pretty quickly, but at the same time, any time you're not on a football field for an entire year, it's different. It just is,” Riley said right before spring practices began in mid-March. “I'm sure there will be certainly some adjustment period for him.”
Just taking part in practices has meant plenty for Brooks. The junior spent Saturdays watching games on TV instead of taking part in games.
“It was hard. I really wanted to go out there and actually play but I was just watching every game, cheering on my boys, and just hopefully everything worked out well for them,” Brooks said. “I just watched with my family and just chilled honestly, that's really it.”
There was no interaction with his teammates after he decided to opt out before fall camp. The COVID rules changed the landscape.
It was his job to keep in shape. He did so either at Oklahoma or with a trainer near his home in Mansfield, Texas. Self-motivation was his strength.
“I treated it like an NFL offseason,” Brooks said. “They have all this time off and they still train so I did the exact same thing — I trained every day. I watched film, watched every game, went back and stayed on top of everything, work on everything I needed to work on.
“I took this as a business decision and just did the best I can to come back and be prepared.”
Brooks said the time away made him appreciate the game more.
“Just being out, being away, it definitely made me appreciate all the work that goes into it, all the time spent in practice, meetings and just building that chemistry with the teammates,” he said. “For me, it's been going really well. I've been playing with a lot of those guys for a year. Just because I missed one doesn't mean anything but it's still going well.
“I'm still getting into the flow of things and I'm getting better every day.”