Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo hits 95th home run to tie Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA career record

Jocelyn Alo has been linked with Lauren Chamberlain since she began her softball career slugging home runs at Oklahoma.
After Sunday, the friends share the NCAA’s career home run mark with 95.
Alo blasted a first-inning home run to equal Chamberlain’s record in the Sooners’ 8-0, five-inning victory over Texas State in Houston.
Reaching 95 seemed inevitable for Alo. The senior entered the season with 88 homers. She’s now hit seven through 10 games this season.
“It was actually pretty crazy,” Alo said after the contest. “And I feel like coach (Patty Gasso) kind of just calmed me down through the whole process of this thing. It is a hard thing to do but just trying to enjoy every moment that happens.”
Alo, who is from Hawaii, had plenty of family members in the crowd to celebrate the feat.
“Hopefully next weekend, if it happens, it’ll just be even more special,” Alo said.
The top-ranked Sooners (10-0) will play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Cathedral City, California next weekend. OU plays Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Long Beach State (5 p.m.) on Friday.
Alo hit Jessica Mullins’ 1-0 pitch over the center field wall to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead.
The home run ball wasn’t recovered and reportedly rolled into a storm drain. An OU official searched for the souvenir after the contest.
Chamberlain’s career mark was set from 2012-15. Alo set the mark in 215 games. Chamberlain finished her home run total in 220.
“To tie it, (just a) tremendous celebration,” Gasso said. “And I love Lauren, she’s got my heart, she knows it. So it’s not even bittersweet. It’s just a celebration of Sooners. And that’s what this is about.”
Alo said she will have family in California for next week’s games.
“If it happens, my mom will be there as well and my grandparents so it’ll be even more special,” Alo said.