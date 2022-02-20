Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo hits 95th home run to tie Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA career record

Jocelyn Alo has been linked with Lauren Chamberlain since she began her softball career slugging home runs at Oklahoma.

After Sunday, the friends share the NCAA’s career home run mark with 95.

Alo blasted a first-inning home run to equal Chamberlain’s record in the Sooners’ 8-0, five-inning victory over Texas State in Houston.

Reaching 95 seemed inevitable for Alo. The senior entered the season with 88 homers. She’s now hit seven through 10 games this season.

“It was actually pretty crazy,” Alo said after the contest. “And I feel like coach (Patty Gasso) kind of just calmed me down through the whole process of this thing. It is a hard thing to do but just trying to enjoy every moment that happens.”

Alo, who is from Hawaii, had plenty of family members in the crowd to celebrate the feat.

“Hopefully next weekend, if it happens, it’ll just be even more special,” Alo said.

The top-ranked Sooners (10-0) will play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Cathedral City, California next weekend. OU plays Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Long Beach State (5 p.m.) on Friday.